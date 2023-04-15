What is ‘The Town Crime’ movie on Netflix? TikTok explained

What is ‘The Town Crime’ movie on Netflix from TikTok? HITC investigates.

There are plenty of ways to get movie recommendations, whether from family, friends, or online.

Namely, TikTok has actually become a valuable source of all things movies, with many users using the platform to share clips from their favorites. Recently, you may have noticed that a user named Netflix UK/IE posted a clip from a Ben Affleck movie.

The post is captioned ‘The Town Crime movie on Netflix now’ and ‘Best Movies 2023’ is displayed on top of the video.

For those wondering, what is ‘The Town Crime’ movie on Netflix that features in the TikTok and what’s the exact title?

What is ‘The Town Crime’ movie on Netflix from TikTok?

The movie featured in the TikTok clip from Netflix UK/IE is called The Town. Contrary to the ‘Best Movies 2023’ title, the dramatic thriller was actually released in 2010 and stars Ben as the central character Douglas “Doug” MacRay. Not only that, but Ben co-wrote and even directed the film.

Although the TikTok user has UK in the title, the film isn’t actually available on Netflix in the UK, Ireland, or the US at the moment.

For those desperate to check it out, on the other hand, it’s worth noting that it’s available to rent on YouTube, Google Play Movies, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV.

The scene that features in the TikTok shows Doug locked in a verbal confrontation with Fergie (played by Pete Postlethwaite).

The Town cast

Both Ben and Pete are reasons to watch The Town but they’re joined by an incredibly impressive ensemble of performers:

‘The first time I was afraid’

Ben had already directed Gone Baby Gone before The Town but he cast his brother Casey Affleck in the starring role.

However, he previously explained to The Guardian that this led to him feeling confident enough to play the lead and direct when it came to The Town.

“The first time I was afraid. I knew it would be too much for me to do both things, and I needed [Gone Baby Gone] to be about me directing. But it’s like you’re a marathon runner: I know I can finish a marathon, now let me try for time.”

Since The Town, he has helmed the Academy Award-winning Argo, Live By Night, and Air.

