TikTok code 5801, 0473 and 8750 are all a part of the TikTok meaning.

Amy Comfi
By Amy Comfi
In
EntertainmentCelebrities

Learn the secret meanings of codes like 5801 and 0473 as TikTok continues to share messages with code numbers.

In April, the Instagram Notes trend began with people posting the first initials of their favorite celebrities.

Social media began to flood with all kinds of strange codes, such as o22 or o45. Each code represents a letter from the alphabet.

A more sophisticated code system is now going viral, where people are sharing full sentences as well as letters to express their emotions.

If you’re confused, here are some of the TikTok code meanings…

TikTok: What does 5801 mean?

If you see someone writing 5801 on TikTok, they are saying ‘I’m sorry for loving you’ and it’s usually aimed at an ex or lover.

It’s part of a list of hundreds of random combinations of numbers flooding the app that all have very different meanings.

Only those with the codes will be able to understand.

0473 (4220), 8750 (8750) and 6929

Another TikTok code you’ve probably seen a lot is 0473 which means ‘Hug me please’. Send them a virtual ‘hug me please’ in the comment section!

4202 means ‘Let’s end this’ and usually signifies that the person wants to end their relationship with their significant other.

Someone who writes 8750 is clearly very angry at life and having a bad day because that code means ‘I hate everyone’.

Another TikTok popular code is 6929. If you see those numbers, they are saying ‘Thank you, goodbye’ to someone.

TikTok codes with their respective meanings

You should also know about:

  • 2900 – They left me
  • 0202 – Change is coming
  • 4411 – I feel numb
  • 9487 – It’s ok not to be ok
  • 1213 – I have a headache
  • 2789 – I’m tired of life
  • 1374 – I fake my smile
  • 3256 – You’re so attractive
  • 6302 – I’m starting to like you
  • 0931 – I’m losing my feelings
  • 4300 – Let’s hang out
  • 7000 – I just want attention
  • 6027 – Help I’m falling for you
  • 3256 – You’re so attractive
  • 5280 – Be mine
  • 2201 – Stay happy love

Other news: King Charles opened the Scottish Dumfries House estate to public and restored it.

Latest News

Previous article
What is ‘The Town Crime’ movie on Netflix? TikTok explained

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact