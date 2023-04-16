TikTok code 5801, 0473 and 8750 are all a part of the TikTok meaning.

Learn the secret meanings of codes like 5801 and 0473 as TikTok continues to share messages with code numbers.

In April, the Instagram Notes trend began with people posting the first initials of their favorite celebrities.

Social media began to flood with all kinds of strange codes, such as o22 or o45. Each code represents a letter from the alphabet.

A more sophisticated code system is now going viral, where people are sharing full sentences as well as letters to express their emotions.

If you’re confused, here are some of the TikTok code meanings…

TikTok: What does 5801 mean?

If you see someone writing 5801 on TikTok, they are saying ‘I’m sorry for loving you’ and it’s usually aimed at an ex or lover.

It’s part of a list of hundreds of random combinations of numbers flooding the app that all have very different meanings.

Only those with the codes will be able to understand.

0473 (4220), 8750 (8750) and 6929

Another TikTok code you’ve probably seen a lot is 0473 which means ‘Hug me please’. Send them a virtual ‘hug me please’ in the comment section!

4202 means ‘Let’s end this’ and usually signifies that the person wants to end their relationship with their significant other.

Someone who writes 8750 is clearly very angry at life and having a bad day because that code means ‘I hate everyone’.

Another TikTok popular code is 6929. If you see those numbers, they are saying ‘Thank you, goodbye’ to someone.

TikTok codes with their respective meanings

You should also know about:

2900 – They left me

0202 – Change is coming

4411 – I feel numb

9487 – It’s ok not to be ok

1213 – I have a headache

2789 – I’m tired of life

1374 – I fake my smile

3256 – You’re so attractive

6302 – I’m starting to like you

0931 – I’m losing my feelings

4300 – Let’s hang out

7000 – I just want attention

6027 – Help I’m falling for you

3256 – You’re so attractive

5280 – Be mine

2201 – Stay happy love

