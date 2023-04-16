TikTok code 5801, 0473 and 8750 are all a part of the TikTok meaning.

Learn the secret meanings of codes like 5801 and 0473 as TikTok continues to share messages with code numbers.
In April, the Instagram Notes trend began with people posting the first initials of their favorite celebrities.
Social media began to flood with all kinds of strange codes, such as o22 or o45. Each code represents a letter from the alphabet.
A more sophisticated code system is now going viral, where people are sharing full sentences as well as letters to express their emotions.
If you’re confused, here are some of the TikTok code meanings…
TikTok: What does 5801 mean?
If you see someone writing 5801 on TikTok, they are saying ‘I’m sorry for loving you’ and it’s usually aimed at an ex or lover.
It’s part of a list of hundreds of random combinations of numbers flooding the app that all have very different meanings.
Only those with the codes will be able to understand.
0473 (4220), 8750 (8750) and 6929
Another TikTok code you’ve probably seen a lot is 0473 which means ‘Hug me please’. Send them a virtual ‘hug me please’ in the comment section!
4202 means ‘Let’s end this’ and usually signifies that the person wants to end their relationship with their significant other.
Someone who writes 8750 is clearly very angry at life and having a bad day because that code means ‘I hate everyone’.
Another TikTok popular code is 6929. If you see those numbers, they are saying ‘Thank you, goodbye’ to someone.
TikTok codes with their respective meanings
You should also know about:
- 2900 – They left me
- 0202 – Change is coming
- 4411 – I feel numb
- 9487 – It’s ok not to be ok
- 1213 – I have a headache
- 2789 – I’m tired of life
- 1374 – I fake my smile
- 3256 – You’re so attractive
- 6302 – I’m starting to like you
- 0931 – I’m losing my feelings
- 4300 – Let’s hang out
- 7000 – I just want attention
- 6027 – Help I’m falling for you
- 5280 – Be mine
- 2201 – Stay happy love
