Heardle will be gone on May 5th, 2023.

If you’ve used Heardle to show off your knowledge in music, you may want to start saving your stats and play as much as you can in the next few days as the music game app by Spotify is going away for good.

Spotify revealed on Friday, April 14, 2023, that it’s pulling the plug on its Wordle-inspired music puzzle and the users have until May 5, 2023, to make the most of it.

Heardle was a hit with music enthusiasts and Legophiles ever since its launch. As the news about Heardle going away comes as a shocker, people aren’t ready to say goodbye to the game feature yet.

Heardle is leaving the company.

In an email statement, a spokesperson from Spotify explained to Variety why Heardle was shut down. According to reports, they reportedly shut down Heardle. You can also read about the importance of this in our article:

“After careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to say goodbye to Heardle as we focus our efforts on other features for music discovery.”

The company has not revealed what other options it is exploring in the wake of discontinuing Heardle.

Spotify launched the game last year as a way to discover music that music fans may have forgotten or not heard before. The puzzle lets users guess music in 6 attempts, based on its opening notes.

The decision to shut down Heardle comes weeks after Spotify said it was laying off 6 per cent of employees as it’s looking to cut operating costs. The music app hasn’t disclosed the sum it bought Heardle for.

Spotify has pulled the plug on its puzzle-game

The Heardle Website will greet you with a notice stating there is a solution to the music puzzle coming soon.

“Thanks for playing Heardle, but unfortunately we have to say goodbye. From May 5th, Heardle will no longer be available.”

Website recommends screenshots, before May 4, as there is no direct option to download and save stats from the music discovery function.

“It won’t be possible to access them after May 4th,” the site notes.

Heardles players are very disappointed

Heardle has become a part of several Spotify users’ daily lives as they wait eagerly to unsolve the puzzle each day. The online discussion of clues, solutions, and statistics of the music is very common and frequent as thousands of people around the globe consume it.

Spotify’s decision to shut down Heardle for good has slowed many users who urge it to reconsider its apparent imperative.

One Tweeted: “Heardle shutting down on May 5 is devastating news. Spotify please stop.”

“What the what? It’s goodbye, ID Heardle. Where is the “dislike” button?,” asked another.

A third person said: “Why is Spotify shutting down Heardle? Bro, the best game ever.”

“Spotify is going to shut down Heardle? I’m going cry,” wrote one.

