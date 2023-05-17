Post Malone US presale details for Spotify and Live Nation

Here is all the information you need about Post Malone’s Spotify, Citi and Live Nation presales as the rapper announces a US tour.

On Tuesday, May 16, the Better Now singer announced his new album Austin that will be released on July 29, via social media.

He also revealed a supporting tour, with 24 dates across North America from July to August – so you haven’t got long to wait.

Post Malone’s If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying tour kicks off in Noblesville on July 8 and ends in San Bernardino on August 19.

You can get your tickets at the presale for all three of these big events. Here’s everything you need to know about all of them…

Post Malone Citi Card presale

The Citi presale opens on Wednesday, May 17 at 10am EDT and ends on Thursday, May 18 at 11.59pm EDT.

You will need a passcode to get tickets which is the first six digits of your Citi credit card or Citibank debit card.

You will need a passcode to get tickets which is the first six digits of your Citi credit card or Citibank debit card.

Enter your Citi Card Passcode to pay.

Post Malone Live Nation presale

Live Nation’s presale will take place on the next day at 12pm ET, Thursday May 18, and end at 11:59pm ET that night.

Tickets can be purchased by anyone, but you will need to have a valid credit card. Create your own Sign in to your Live Nation account.

Enter the presale code ICONIC, COVERT or both.

Post Malone Spotify presale

The Spotify presale runs at the same time, from Thursday, May 18 at 12pm EDT to 11.59pm EDT that same day.

Emails are sent to listeners who Spotify’s data shows are Post Malone’s top fans and anyone who follows him on the streaming site.

You will be notified by email whether you are eligible. The email contains information about how you can get the tickets you want and any code you may need.

Post Malone Pre-Sales

Pre-orders and other offers will begin at Thursday, May 18 at 12pm EDT and end on Thursday, May 18 at 11.59pm EDT:

The general tickets will then be on sale starting on Friday May 19th at 10 am EDT.