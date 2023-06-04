What is the schedule and how many episodes?

HITC explains the streaming options for Joe Pickett, including how many episodes are available and their cast.

In recent years the American neo Western has seen a resurgence. Many attribute its success to Yellowstone, and similar shows. With the return of US TV series Joe Pickett, it’s only set to be regarded more and more.

Based on C.J. Box’s novel series that began in 2001 with Open Season, Michael Dorman portrays the titular character, a Wyoming game warden making a life for himself and his family in Saddlestring, a small town neighbored by Yellowstone National Park.

It went down a storm when it first arrived, and now it’s finally back to blaze a new trail. However, it’s not in its usual home, so here’s where to watch Joe Pickett season 2 on streaming, how many episodes are in the schedule, and its cast.

Joe Pickett Season 2 is available on Netflix

Joe Prickett’s season 2 can be viewed exclusively through Paramount+. It may surprise those who watched it on Spectrum Originals.

It was decided to move the show from Netflix after Season 1.

For those who aren’t subscribed, it’s a relatively cost-effective platform and the Paramount+ essential plan costs up from $4.99 monthly, or you can save money and pay $49.99 for the entire year.

Amazon Prime Video offers the option of subscribing to Paramount+.

What is the Joe Pickett Season 2 Schedule?

Joe Pickett’s second season will consist of 10 episodes, which is the same number of episodes that was offered in the season before.

After the first two episodes, which premiered on June 4, 2023, single episodes will be aired weekly.

Joe Pickett cast

Check out Joe Pickett’s cast and crew.

Mark Bellamy, Owen Crow Shoe, Malik Elassal, Ben Hollingworth, as Ote, Keeley and Calvin Mendes; Mark Bellamy, as Mitch.

Joe Pickett star teases what’s to come

Mustafa Speaks was previously known as Nate The following are some of the questions and answers that you may find helpful. by Screenrant and opened up about what he’s excited to explore post-season 1, with reference to what we can expect from the latest:

“…what I’m looking forward to is diving into Nate’s story, which is Force of Nature, Book #12. Nate has his own book where you really get to learn about his backstory, who he is, where he comes from, why he is the way he is – with this whole mysterious thing in the background that’s very heavy. I’m absolutely looking forward to diving into what that is all about.”

He added: “To answer the other part of your question, what I’m looking forward to in season 2 is how the relationship continues to develop between me and Joe, particularly with the rest of the rest of his family.”

The Joe Pickett Series has 23 titles in total. Storm Watch, the latest book in the series is due out in February 2023.

Joe Pickett now available on Paramount+

