Next 2 Kin confirms Zoe The Roasta’s death as Oakland pays tribute

News of Zoe the Roasta’s sudden death has been confirmed by family as tributes from the Oakland community pour out.

California has a long history of being a center of rap. Oakland has been a major influence on the scene. Local legends like Zoe the roasta and Big C have paved the way for newer artists.

It was quite a surprise to learn of the unexpected death of Zoe The Roasta (real name Lorenzo Hall).

Big C confirms Zoe the Roasta’s death

Big C (King Amir), real name Chris Hall confirmed Zoe’s death on Saturday June 3rd.

When early reports about Zoe’s passing broke, Big C reposted a picture of the young rapper on Instagram. Big C’s comments section was flooded with supportive messages from fans and friends, many of whom were in disbelief. Shocked by the news, commenters explained that they did not believe it until seeing Big C’s post.

There is no official cause of death. However, hours before news of Zoe’s death broke, his friend and collaborator Postings Requesting prayers. The post stated that they were fighting a “fight we intend to win.”

Big C and Zoe make waves with Next 2 Kin

Both rappers were successful in their respective careers but they came together under the name Next 2 Kin to create Ghetto Poetry, a 1994 album.

The 12-track Gangsta Hip Hop Album remains a favorite in Oakland, almost 30 years after its release.

It was their only release as a two-piece duo. They have worked with many other Oakland musicians.

@ZoeThaRoasta There are no words to describe how much impact the greats made on the world. #zoetheroasta#RestInHeaven pic.twitter.com/hmrAQvadRQ — J.R. EWING (@luxurytax8) June 3, 2023

Takeover of social media by Zoe the Roasta to pay tribute

As news of Zoe the Roasta’s death was confirmed by his family and friends, those who knew and loved the late rapper took to Social Media Paying tribute

“Forever a town legend,” D Boy Tha Mack shared on Instagram along with a photo of the pair.

“We can never find enough words that can truly express how important ones impact was truly felt,” another wrote.

Our thoughts are with Lorenzo Hall’s family, friends and the Oakland community in light of this tragic news.