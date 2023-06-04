How to watch Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone spin-off series in the best order

As a prequel to the Dutton ranching dynasty’s origins, the 10-episode “1883” mini-series is, in all actuality, an independent series. It begins in Texas, in 1883. The story tells how James Dutton and Margaret Dutton led their family to the United States. Although they had their eyes on Oregon at first, it was the sudden death of Elsa Dutton (Isabel May), their independent and strong-willed child, that led them to choose the land which became the Yellowstone Ranch.

Our starting point is “1883”. Paramount+ offers all 10 episodes. This sounds like the “Lawmen Bass Reeves’ will follow “1883 in chronological order, or run at least concurrently.” Part of this is due to the fact that “Lawmen: Bass Reeves” was originally called 1883: The Bass Reeves Story. It’s also a logical conclusion based on Bass Reeves’s real life, who is widely recognized as being the first African American U.S. Marshal. The Marshal who served west of Mississippi River. Around the time of 1883, he became most active.

It is also planned as an anthology. Each season will tell the story of an iconic American lawman from the American West’s history. It is not yet known who will feature in future seasons, nor if the episodes will take place chronologically. There is no word on what role (if any), the Duttons may play in this show. David Oyelowo Donald Sutherland Shea Whigham Dennis Quaid will all be in Season 1 of the show. This will be aired on Paramount+.