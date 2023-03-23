What is the meaning of Encanto in English? The meaning of the film explored

Disney’s Encanto has stolen the hearts of millions of viewers since it was released in 2021, but what does the movie’s title mean in English?

According to viewing figures Encanto, which was added to the Disney+ streaming service in December 2021, was the most-streamed title of 2022, being watched for 27.4 billion minutes over the course of the year.

Encanto follows the Madrigal family, who live in a part of Columbia where magic is rife. When the family’s sentient home Casita begins to crack, they risk losing the magical powers they hold dear.

Mirabel, a 15-year old family member, wasn’t born with any supernatural gifts. But she finds out that she can save Casita (her family) and even magic.

What is Encanto translated to English?

The Spanish word “Encanto” translates to charm in English. The word charm has two meanings, one being “the power or quality of delighting, attracting, or fascinating others,” according to the Oxford Dictionary.

While the second meaning is “to control or achieve something by or as if by magic.” This could mean either “charming” your way into something, like a busy restaurant for example, or in a typically more literary sense, a charm is similar to a spell.

Encanto movie meaning

What does Encanto actually mean? Encanto’s name is perfect for this hearty Disney movie, which tackles themes such as magic, self-love and family. Every aspect of the story is filled with charm.

Madrigal families live in charming homes and place great importance on magical charms or powers that they have been endowed with.

Mirabel, the main character, is charmless and embarks upon a self-discovery journey. She eventually realizes that she has always had the charm to love unconditionally. She saves her family, and the magic of life is returned.

The Madrigal family’s magical powers

A fascinating and impressive collection of magic powers is available to Encanto characters. This is a listing of all the charms they possess:

Uncle Bruno can see the future, even though he was missing long before the film was made.

Aunt Pepa has the ability to alter the weather depending upon her mood.

Julieta, Mirabel’s mom, can heal people’s wounds with her cooking.

Luisa, Mirabel’s sister, has superhuman strength.

Isabela, Mirabel’s other sister, looks perfect in every way.

Dolores, Mirabel’s cousin, has super sensitive hearing.

Camilo is able to transform into any person he meets.

Antonio can communicate well with animals.

In other news, Andy Kaufman’s obscure wrestling career culminated in a bout with Jerry Lawler