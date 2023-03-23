Do you have to install the Notion-like Notion app or Microsoft Loop?

Microsoft Loop is the latest addition to the MS suite which dramatically transforms the way you can use the software – but will this new feature be free?

Microsoft has officially launched Loop this month. A competitor to productivity app Notion, Microsoft Loop is a hub for managing tasks and projects, which can be synced across the technology company’s services.

On March 22, 2023, the app became publically available. So, for anyone enticed by the prospect of adding a new feature to your MS suite, here’s what you need to know about getting the app.

Microsoft Loop is it free?

Microsoft Loop is available for free. Microsoft 365 users are not eligible to use the feature. The new app can be accessed by simply going to the Loop. All you need is to go to the Loop Website Register now to get started. Signing in will be required to activate your Microsoft account.

Once you’ve signed in, you will be taken to your very own Loop homepage where you can get started.

It is currently in a preview stage, so you will be able to see how this new feature works. Microsoft is also open to feedback about the app, as they continue to improve and develop it. They describe that feedback is “extremely valuable” as they develop this new feature. To give your opinion, click the question mark icon in the bottom right corner and select ‘Give Feedback’. For mobile app users, you can tap your avatar on the home screen, then select ‘Help & Feedback’.

Loop is the newest app that has been added to this suite. Copilot, which is an artificial-intelligence-driven tool designed to increase productivity, will soon be added. One of several new AI features that tech companies are promoting is Copilot. It is in line with Google Bard’s personal music feature Spotify Dj.

Examine the costs of Microsoft 365 Packages

Multiple apps can be added to Microsoft 365 Suite. These include Word, Excel and PowerPoint.

If you’re not yet a Microsoft 365 customer, you can get a family plan for one to six people. The plan can be used to access up to five devices simultaneously. This costs $99.99/year (£79.99) or $9.99/month ($7.99). You can also get a trial for free.

A personal package which can be used by one individual costs $69.99/year (£59.99) or $6.99/month (£5.99).

Are you able to use Loop’s online version?

You can access Microsoft Loop online to see if it is for you. To test the feature, you don’t have to download Loop.

“Microsoft Loop is about people,” the company Detailed explanation A press release. “It’s a transformative co-creation experience that brings together teams, content, and tasks across your tools and devices.”

Microsoft Loop is made up of three main parts: components, workspaces and pages. All of these elements are included in the newly launched Loop app to facilitate co-creating.

Another story: The rumor that Instagram is increasing profile views in 2023 has been confirmed