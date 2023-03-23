Spotify has been removed Zee Music from Spotify.

If you’re looking for where to stream Zee Music’s catalog, then here’s where you can find all the Bollywood hits that have been removed from Spotify.

This music was unavailable to the public just weeks after Indian cinema made history when RRR, a Telugu film, won the Oscars’ first Indian song. Zee Music’s Bollywood catalog is currently unavailable to stream on Spotify, meaning you might be looking for new ways to tune into this music.

Here’s all of the ways we found to stream the tracks under Zee Music in light of their removal from Spotify.

Spotify has removed Bollywood music.

Spotify will remove hundreds of Bollywood music tracks from its playlists in March. Zee Music has not reached a licensing deal with Spotify, so they pulled their music catalog from Spotify.

“Throughout these negotiations, Spotify has tried to find creative ways to strike a deal with Zee Music and will continue our good faith negotiations in hopes of finding a mutually agreeable solution soon,” a spokesperson from the streaming giant revealed in a Statement Billboard.

Zee Music is yet to comment on this matter. The last day Zee Music’s catalog could be streamed on Spotify was March 14, 2023.

‘I need them to fix it before I lose my mind’

It’s safe to say fans of Bollywood music aren’t happy about the removal of Zee Music’s records from Spotify. Subscribers are taking to the internet to share that they’ve lost tracks on their playlists with Zee Music tracks being ‘greyed out’, meaning they are unavailable to stream.

“I need them to fix it before I lose my mind,” one music lover jokingly tweeted.

One Spotify subscriber said that Zee Music had removed their Desi music playlist for more than two hours.

Where to stream Zee Music’s Bollywood catalog

Spotify users are scrambling for a way to get Zee Music. You might feel reassured that there are still plenty of options.

Zee Music Company’s catalog remains available on Apple Music. There was previously a licensing conflict between Apple Music India and Indian entertainment companies. But this was swiftly resolved and Zee Music’s catalog remains available through Apple Music. Amazon Prime Music hosts songs from this Indian distributor and record label.

You’ll also be happy to hear that Zee Music is also available to stream on YouTube. Zee Music Company has over 93,000,000 subscribers and is currently the 10th most subscribed YouTube channel. You can stream all of the latest tracks they have uploaded to YouTube regularly.

