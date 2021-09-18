What is the actual cost of renting a renovation island?

Not many know this, but the Caerula Mar Club is the first project featured on HGTV where viewers can actually see and experience. “It’s the first project on HGTV where viewers will actually be able to come down and see the final result, and hang out with us and the entire family,” Bryan Baeumler told The Edmonton Journal in January 2018.

The resort is becoming increasingly popular, but it’s not as costly as you might think. According to the Caerula Mar Club’s website, a clubhouse suite costs $385 to $505, while a signature collection suite and villa costs $625 to $1,145 during the low season, or May through mid-November. Prices rise in high season when a clubhouse suite costs $485, and a villa $785. Over Christmas and New Years, a suite may cost $755 while a villa can be $1,715.

These prices do not include tax or service fees. Also, a minimum stay of three nights is required. Although the rooms aren’t as costly as one might expect, they still come at a high price.