Queer woman of color behind ‘Peg The Patriarchy’ says Cara Delevingne didn’t credit her for using the slogan on Met Gala outfit

That was until she discovered that the hashtags weren’t paying homage to her small business – and instead directed at Cara Delevingne’s Dior ensemble at this year’s Met Gala.

Peg the Patriarchy was a small business that sold clothes and accessories.

“Patriarchy has no gender; working to dismantle it benefits us all,’” Her website says.

“Being a small business, being queer-owned, being in a fat body, being in a racialized body — these are all things that already create barriers for me in doing what I’m already amazing at,” Luna told Insider.

“And to have a white, thin, cis body kind of taking a message and representing it in a way without credit to an artist, it says a lot about what the problem is.”

While raising awareness of the message itself is a progressive move for society, Delevingne, and her team “pulling it off as their own” can impact Luna’s business in more ways than one. Luna will need to work extra to ensure Peg The Patriarchy ranks high in Google searches again, and she could also be subject to copycat designs.

“It has an impact in ways that are great for raising the visibility of the message, but because it’s not anchored in the awareness that I was trying to bring through the message, it doesn’t serve me in the same way,” Luna said that this was her opinion.

Luna reached out to Lora DiCarlo and the model but has not received a reply. She doesn’t plan on taking legal action, especially after saying she wouldn’t be able to afford to.

Luna has been overwhelmed with support and love from all over the world since the incident.