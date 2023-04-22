What is Shark Tank star Mark Cuban’s net worth?

Mark Cuban, a billionaire owner of NBA Dallas Mavericks as well as starring on ABC’s Shark Tank is one of its stars.

Cuban is married to Tiffany Stewart and the couple has three children.

2 Mark Cuban, one of six Shark Tank judges Credit: Getty Images – Getty

What is Mark Cuban’s net worth?

Mark Cuban, a multi-billionaire businessman founded Broadcast.com in 1995 with Todd Wagner.

In 1999, the portal was sold to Yahoo! for $5.7 billion.

The 64-year old now owns Mavericks as well as stakes in other startups and companies.

Cuban has a reported net worth $5.1billion by April 2023. Forbes.

When did he become a Shark Tank member?

Cuban has been a “shark” investor since season two of the ABC reality program.

In 2011, he joined the panel of six judges that includes:

Barbara Corcoran

Lori Greiner

Robert Herjavec

Daymond John

Kevin O’Leary



The following sharks are frequent guests:

Emma Grede

Peter Jones CBE

Daniel Lubetzky

Gwyneth Paltrow

Tony Xu

Shark Tank, although the judges are the hosts of the show, is narrated Phil Crowley. He’s a well-known voice actor who was most famous for his role in the Star Trek series. Since 2009, the show is on air.

Is Mark Cuban married?

Cuban married Tiffany Stewart in September 2002.

The pair first met at a Dallas gym in 1997, when she was 25 years old and he was 39.

2 Mark Cuban’s wife Tiffany Credit: Getty Images – Getty

Cuban and Stewart, who are together since over a decade, have three children.

They have two daughters, Alexis, 20, and Alyssa, 16, as well as Jake, 13.