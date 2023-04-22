After her death, the photo of an adorable little girl with dreams of flight was found in a passenger seat of an airplane. The note that accompanied it had a sad message.

Grace Kelly died in November 2014. She was 4 years old and had a rare kidney disease. The cancerous cells.

3 Little Grace Kelly, aged only four years old, died of cancer in 2014. Credit: SWNS

3 A photo of her, taken on a commercial flight years after her passing, was found. Credit: SWNS

A few weeks later, after the tragic death of their loved one, they took to Monarch Airlines for a flight and hid behind its bathroom mirror a photograph showing her on a carnival ride in a plane.

On the back, a touching message read: “Our tiny angel always wanted to be able to fly. So she is flying with Monarch and hiding away as long as it’s possible.”

“Happy Travels Grace! You’ve made our world perfect, if only for a short while.”

Frontier Airlines, who took over Monarch Airlines after it collapsed in 2017, discovered this beautiful gesture only recently during routine checks.

Cullen Johns, Shallen Brown and other airline mechanics found the syringe while working on an aircraft in Tampa Bay. FloridaGrace Crowle’s Crowle home is half a world away. Worcestershire.

Both were deeply moved. Social media Find Grace’s mom, Dr Jen Kelly and tell her.

Grace is a great example of what Dr Kelly believes.

Grace has always been a force of nature.

It’s not how anyone would choose to do it, but Grace has not only moved mountains, she is also soaring over them. It is special for her to be able to soar in the air. She has never been in an aircraft.

Johns and Brown told her they’d also keep a picture of her on her mind.

Frontier Airlines tracked down her mum to tell them about the tragic incident.

The whole family is grateful to you all for making this happen.

It feels special knowing that Grace’s picture has flown for many years.

The Grace Kelly Childhood Cancer Trust was established by Dr Kelly in memory of her precious daughter to help raise money for this horrible disease.