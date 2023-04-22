If you notice fluttering or ringing in your ears, it’s important to know what this means.

Medical News Today says that in other instances, the cause of fluttering is a problem with your eustachian tubes. The eustachian tubs are also responsible for maintaining the balance between air pressure inside the ear canal and outside. Occasionally our eustachian tubs don’t perform as well as they should. Fluttering can be caused by an eustachian tubes that is swollen or remains open more than it should.

The fluttering of the ear may also be due to a physical blockage, like a buildup in earwax. Excess earwax blockages can affect our hearing. Congestion from sinus infections can cause our ears to become blocked. North Shore Audiology P.C.Occasionally, though, it may have nothing to do with your ears. People with high blood pressure are at a higher risk of developing hearing difficulties. Blood pressure changes can cause the blood to flow less to your cochlea. It’s located inside the ear. The cochlea helps with hearing. StatPearls).