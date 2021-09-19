What is myocarditis? Are there any symptoms that could be dangerous for children who have received the Covid-19 vaccine and what are their risks?

OVER the last 18 months everyone has become more conscious about their health and wellbeing as the coronavirus continues to spread globally.

Myocarditis has been associated with the virus, and in some cases vaccination. But what is the condition? And what are the symptoms?

A recent paper revealed that boys are more at risk of myocarditis.

The study looked specifically at the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and found that over a four month period, boys aged 12 to 15 with no underlying health issues were four to six-times more likely to be diagnosed with vaccine related myocarditis than ending up in hospital with the bug.

Covid vaccines have been shown to prevent serious illness in those who have received them. Health officials continue to urge Brits to get their shots.

No vaccine is 100 per cent effective and all medications have listed side effects, they are usually found in the packet on a leaflet included with the medicine.

Most people who have received a coronavirus vaccine report no side effects. The majority of those who do experience side effects have reported pain at injection sites and feeling like they are suffering from a cold or flu.

The UK’s chief medical officers recommended that children aged 12-15 years old have the vaccines for public health reasons. It is likely that the vaccines will help reduce the spread of Covid among schools.

This study was done in the USA and has not been peer reviewed.

What is myocarditis and how can it be prevented?

According to the British Heart Foundation (BHF), myocarditis can be caused by many different factors.

Myocarditis can be described as inflammation of a heart muscle. Pericarditis, on the other hand, is inflammation of a lining around the heart.

According to the BHF, it could be caused by a viral or bacterial infection, a chest infection, or an auto immune disorder (when your immune system attacks your body).

Myocarditis can be treated with medication and monitoring. However, this depends on the severity of your case.

What are the signs and symptoms

he main symptoms to look out for, according to the British Heart Foundation and the Mayo Clinic, are:

a stabbing pain and/or tightness in the chest which may spread across the body (myocarditis and pericarditis) flu-like symptoms such as a high temperature, tiredness and fatigue (myocarditis and pericarditis) fluid retention with swelling of your legs, ankles and feet (myocarditis and pericarditis) shortness of breath when lightly exercising or walking (myocarditis) difficulty breathing when resting (myocarditis) palpitations or an abnormal heart rhythm (myocarditis) a sudden shortness of breath – if you experience this get urgent medical help (pericarditis) pain in the neck that may spread across the shoulders and/or arms (pericarditis) nausea or feeling light headed (pericarditis)

The MHRA said anyone who experiences “chest pain, shortness of breath or feelings of having a fast-beating, fluttering, or pounding heart” after a jab should seek urgent medical attention.

Officials suggest that symptoms of heart inflammation may differ depending on the mRNA vaccines.

Are children at risk?

The US study’s data is not comparable to the UK, and the vaccines given in the US at short intervals are shorter.

According to the UK’s medicines regulator the incidence of myocarditis in the United Kingdom after the Pfizer jab was administered is six per thousand.

This rate is 44 per millions in the US. However, it’s important to keep in mind the differences between vaccines and that the US health authorities work from a larger pool of people.

Saul Faust, professor of paediatric immunelogy and infectious disease at the University of Southampton, said that he wouldn’t hesitate to give the vaccines to his children.

“While myocarditis after vaccination is exceptionally rare, we may be able to change the first or second doses or combine vaccines differently to avoid the risk at all, once we understand the physiology better”, he told The Guardian.

According to the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, there is a’small chance’ of myocarditis after using Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

However, they state that the cases are mild and can be treated easily.

