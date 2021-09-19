APPLE iPad users have got one heck of an upgrade in store this year with the reveal of the newest tablet in the lineup.

The new iPad 2021 houses the new A13 bionic chip, making it 20% faster in “every aspect”.

That includes the CPU, GPU and, neural engine for even more responsive performance.

True Tone, which adjusts the colour temperature to match the environment, is a feature of the new iPad.

Centre Stage and an additional 12MP ultra-wide lens are being added to the front camera. This makes it even more useful for making video calls or creating content.

Auto detection allows you to adjust the frame dynamically as you move or add people to the group. This feature is borrowed from iPad Pro.

These videos can be streamed, recorded and uploaded directly to apps such as Tik Tok.

The device is compatible with the first-generation Apple Pencil and supports accessories of first and third parts.

The tablet ships with iPad OS 15 which includes widgets and multitasking.

You can get it in silver and space grey as well as WiFi only or cellular models.

The iPad 2021 starts at £319 / $329 for the 64GB WiFi model which is twice as much storage as before. The WiFi and cellular model starts at £439.

You can also choose 256GB if you don’t have enough space.

It’s also cheaper at $299 for schools.

iPad mini

The iPad mini is also stealing the iPad Pro’s 12MP ultra wide camera with Centre Stage on the front. The back has a 12MP camera.

It contains the A15 bionic chips for an additional 40% in performance and an additional 80% in graphics performance, compared to the iPad mini last year.

The new model retains the same footprint as the original iPad mini, but features an 8.3-inch liquid retina screen.

It has the industry’s lowest reflectivity screen and True Tone. Touch ID is back. It’s located at the top of the button.

It supports the second generation Apple Pencil. This magnetically attaches to your side for storage.

The iPad mini also supports USB-C and 5G.

The iPad mini starts at £479 / $499 for the WiFi model, while the WiFi and cellular model starts at £619.

You can get it in pink, space grey, starlight and starlight.

The new iPad and iPad mini can be ordered today for shipping next Monday, September 20, 2010.

“It is interesting to see the return of the iPad mini, which has not been updated since March 2019. The move has probably been triggered by the renaissance of tablets as people blew the dust off old devices in the rush to get connected at home during the pandemic,” Central Recorder received a statement from Ben Wood of CCS Insight.

“The new iPad mini is a major upgrade and arguably more akin to Apple’s iPad Pro category given its design, upgraded chip, 5G and a USB-C connector,” He added.

“However, it will undoubtedly provoke debate about why many other models have not abandoned the proprietary Lightning adaptor in favour of the more ubiquitous USB-C to be found on some iPads and Macs.”

