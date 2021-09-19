Never before seen pics of Liz Taylor show superstar’s behind the scenes looks

Never before seen pics of Liz Taylor show superstar's behind the scenes looks
By Amy Comfi
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesFeatured

In Forever Elizabeth, publishers Iconic Images and ACC Art Books are presenting previously unseen work by eight top photographers lucky enough to capture the star at different moments of her life

With those startling violet eyes and stunning looks, Elizabeth Taylor oozed old-style glamour and was the definition of a true Hollywood superstar. There were thousands of photos taken of Elizabeth Taylor. She was always close to a camera.

Never before seen pics of Liz Taylor show superstar's behind the scenes looks

But here she is, amazingly, as you’ve never seen her before.

Liz, a London-born actress, would go on to win two Oscars. She was born in the studio system and made her acting debut at the age of 10.

Liz would be just as famous for her colorful relationships as for her 47 films. She was married eight times, twice to Richard Burton.

Never before seen pics of Liz Taylor show superstar's behind the scenes looks

Now, in Forever Elizabeth, publishers Iconic Images and ACC Art Books are presenting previously unseen work by eight top photographers lucky enough to capture the star at different moments of her life.

Never before seen pics of Liz Taylor show superstar's behind the scenes looks

Latest News

Previous articleDua Lipa sparks frenzy with trendy cutout pants as fans praise her for being an ‘alpha female’
Next articleWhat is myocarditis? Are there any symptoms that could be dangerous for children who have received the Covid-19 vaccine and what are their risks?

Related Articles

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder