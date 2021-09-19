Never before seen pics of Liz Taylor show superstar’s behind the scenes looks

With those startling violet eyes and stunning looks, Elizabeth Taylor oozed old-style glamour and was the definition of a true Hollywood superstar. There were thousands of photos taken of Elizabeth Taylor. She was always close to a camera.

In Forever Elizabeth, publishers Iconic Images and ACC Art Books are presenting previously unseen work by eight top photographers lucky enough to capture the star at different moments of her life

But here she is, amazingly, as you’ve never seen her before.

Liz, a London-born actress, would go on to win two Oscars. She was born in the studio system and made her acting debut at the age of 10.

Liz would be just as famous for her colorful relationships as for her 47 films. She was married eight times, twice to Richard Burton.

