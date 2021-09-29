What is Lori Loughlin’s first acting gig since serving her sentence?

According to People, Lori Loughlin will be reprising her role as Abigail Stanton in “When Hope Calls,” a spin-off of “When Calls the Heart,” in which she played the same character. She will guest star in the two-part Season 2 premiere, which is a Christmas special called “When Hope Calls: A Country Christmas.” The season will premiere December 18 on GAC Family, formerly known as Great American Country.

Loughlin portrayed Stanton on the first six seasons of “When Calls the Heart,” which aired on the Hallmark Channel, before being written out of the series following her arrest. In fact, Hallmark announced that they would no longer be working with Loughlin, and that they had “stopped development of all productions that air on the Crown Media Family Network channels” that involve her, per People. Loughlin was also written out of Season 5 of “Fuller House,” which was also its last.

According to Fandom, Stanton is one of the main widows in “When Calls the Heart,” and serves as “a source of strength and hope for all the other widows in coal valley.” She runs Abigail’s Cafe and becomes the mayor of Hope Valley in Season 4. Loughlin will make her television debut after her sentence in prison.