Billy and Ashland May Have A Vicious Showdown :The Young And The Restless Spoilers

The Young and the Restless spoilers and updates reveal Victoria’s fiancee and her former spouse will have a vicious argument, and threats will be made. This encounter may lead to the wedding being called off on Y&R.

The Young And The Restless Spoilers – A Brutal Showdown Is Coming.

Spoilers indicate that Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) and Ashland Locke (Richard Burgi) will have a showdown so vicious on Thursday that it will stun Lily Winters (Christel Khalil). This will be a continuation of the heated exchange that took place earlier between the two men at Victoria Newman’s ( Amelia Heinle) home.

Y&R Spoilers – Ashland Locke’s Partial admission Sets Billy Abbott Off

Victoria and Ashland summoned Billy, Victor Newman (Eric Braeden), Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott), and Nick Newman(Joshua Morrow) to their home, where Locke admitted that he changed his identity. He said his birth parents were not kind to him but when asked refused to give their names. Billy and Nick became angry and Victor and Nikki were also troubled. Spoilers however say the issue, will not be dropped.

The Young And The Restless Spoilers – Threats Will Be Issued

Ashland will show up at ChanceComm and demand Billy back off. Victoria’s ex-husband will keep pushing until Locke threatens that he does not want him for an enemy. Lily will be troubled by this exchange but Billy will only dig deeper to find the identity of Ashland’s birth parents. Spoilers have already been revealed that Vickie will end up alone and heartbroken so Billy will probably find out something too shocking to be ignored.

Y&R Spoilers – Billy Abbott Ruins Everything

Lily, Nick, and Nikki have all warned Billy that if he reveals Ashland’s skeletons Victoria will blame him for ruining her life. Billy is not afraid of the Lockness monster and he knows Vicki’s heart will eventually heal. Billy only wants to expose Austin and prevent the wedding no matter the cost and let the chips fall where they may.