Katie Price’s family post ‘concerned and worried’ message on her Instagram after drink-drive arrest

Katie Price’s family have taken to her Instagram account with a heartfelt public plea to say they are deeply “concerned and worried” about the mum-of-five’s wellbeing and overall mental health.

This comes after reports of a drink driving incident on Tuesday, where Price, who is understood to have a driving ban, was reportedly arrested and taken to hospital.

A Sussex Police spokeswoman said officers responded to reports of a single-vehicle collision on the B2135 near Partridge Green around 6.20 am.

“A woman, 43, was arrested on suspicion of driving while above the legal limit for alcohol and drugs, and has been taken to hospital to be checked over.

“The road was blocked temporarily while recovery of the vehicle was arranged.”

The statement explained how the family had been concerned about “Kate’s wellbeing and overall mental health” for some time. “Today our worst fears nearly came true”, they wrote. “As a family we have been and will continue to help Kate get the help she needs.”

“We hope that she will realise she cannot battle her issues alone. We would kindly ask that the media and wider public give Kate the time she needs to seek the necessary treatment, so that she can hopefully return to the Kate we know and love as a mother, daughter and sister.

“We are concerned and worried about her deeply, we know she lives her life publicly and to many she is fair game, but as a family we hope she can find her path privately moving forward during this very difficult period in her life. We are not asking for sympathy – just that it is recognised that Kate is unwell.

“We take great comfort in reading the messages of support and love for Kate that we will pass on to her, in the hope that these positive messages will spur her on.”

Concerned social media users flocked to Twitter to send much-needed well-wishes to the 43-year-old.

Alastair Campbell shared a photo of Price and Susanna Reid from her Good Morning Britain appearance on Monday, saying the star “seemed so well.”