What is Dylan Mulvaney’s current residence after the social media backlash?

Dylan Mulvaney is a TikTok superstar who left for Peru after a backlash against a viral advertising campaign. Where does she now live, since she is back? Source: Getty Images

The transgender comedian Dylan Mulvaney is well known on TikTok. However, based on what appears to be an ad campaign gone wrong, Dylan’s current living situation changed — and it’s been highly publicized. Dylan feels safe in this new place, but it’s in a country that may be a bit surprising to some.

Dylan has received some backlash in the past. promoting Bud Light Bud Light suffered sales declines along with conservative-led politicians on the day of March Madness in 2023. . This scandal also resulted in the resignation of two senior marketing managers, and criticisms from the LGBTQ+ Community.

Dylan claimed on a June 29 TikTok video that she “doesn’t feel safe” in the United States. With that in mind, here’s what we know about her current living situation.

Dylan Mulvany is leaving America to go to Peru, and for a very simple reason.

It’s been a wild ride, from Dylan being referred to as “advertisers’ new favorite spokeswoman” by the New York Post Dylan’s feelings of safety in the United States had changed by April 6. Dylan was compelled to move to Peru after this incident, even though she had already arrived in Machu Picchu.

“I came here to feel something… and I definitely have,” Dylan said during a TikTok You can also watch the video below. Posted on July 10, 2009. “I’ve done shaman ceremonies that were like ten years worth of therapy.”

Dylan went on to talk about just how safe she was feeling in Peru, and that while she believed it was “a little sad” that she felt she needed to leave the U.S., she knows it will “get better eventually.”

Dylan is not likely to be moving permanently to Peru, because he has returned to California for the LGBTQ+2023 conference. Outfest LA Film Festival On July 13, the festival opened at Orpheum Theatre. On July 23, the Montalban Theatre will host the final evening of the festival. Chris Olsen is another TikTok superstar who she also posed with.

Dylan Mulvany will continue to live in America after returning to California.

Dylan did not specify how long she would be in the U.S. once her solo Peru trip was over. Meanwhile, one of Dylan’s latest changes since her Calif. arrival was ditching her signature bleach blond wig, and crediting L.A.-based hairstylist Angelina Panelli for dying her hair on July 14.

Dylan hasn’t brought up the backlash from the Bud Light ad campaign since her video she posted in June. Dylan has admitted that she is happy in Peru, despite not having discussed traveling abroad any time soon. According to what Dylan said also in her TikTok from Peru video, it’s possible that she will be staying as long as somebody gives her Trader Joes rolled Chili and Lime Chips.