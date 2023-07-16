Love Island Star apologizes to restaurant patrons over “noise” and “drugs use”.

Amy Comfi
By Amy Comfi
In
EntertainmentCelebrities

A RESTAURANT that was launched by former Love Island winner Kem Cetinay has apologised over “noise and drug use” after closing its doors.

Array has been plagued with complaints, and its hours of operation were cut last year due to a stabbing.

Love Island winner Kem Cetinay launched the venue Array with business partner Nadir Gul in 2021

2

Kem Cetinay, winner of Love Island in 2010, launched Array venue with Nadir Gul and his business partner Nadir Cul.Credit: PA
The Array Restaurant in Romford, Essex, shut down on July 9 but has plans to reopen

2

The Array Restaurant at Romford in Essex closed down on Monday, July 9, but there are plans to reopenCredit: Steve Bell

On July 9, the company shut its doors. New management is being planned to open.

Kem and Nadir launched their venue together in 2021. The place quickly became popular with reality stars.

In a letter seen by Central Recorder on Sunday, Nadir addressed the “significant tension” caused by the establishment.

But one neighbour in Shepherds Hill, Essex, said: “We’ve suffered for two years and people have even moved home.”

Nadir said sorry for “unfortunate incidents”.

Kem and Amber Davies won Love Island 2017 together, but split up months later.

He refused to comment about the restaurant that he visited yesterday.

Sources said Kem parted company with his business in December.

