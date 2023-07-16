The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Hope Takes Steps To Dissolve Her Marriage

The Bold and The Beautiful spoilers and updates tease Hope Spencer (Annika Noelle) takes steps to dissolve her marriage to Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) knowing she’ll never be happy with him. After years, she realizes Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) is the only one who can make her happy and she wants to be free from Liam.

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Hope Spencer Is Anxious To Move On

Hope is anxious to move on and be free from Liam and their marriage which is irrevocably broken; Thomas has awakened something in her she never knew was there. She wants only to be with Thomas now because she realizes he is her soulmate, and she is his-and it’s much more than just an obsession. In Hope’s eyes and heart, this is the true love that she has longed for but has never been able to achieve.

For Thomas, it is a many year dream that has come true but free from the obsessiveness he once felt. For both, it’s a newer, freer kind of love than either has ever experienced with a deep level of trust that goes both ways.

B & B Spoilers: Hope Spencer Needs To Be Legally Free

Even though she’s legally married to Liam, in her heart it’s more like she’s married to Thomas, because he is where her commitment lies now. She doesn’t want to drag things out for either Liam, Thomas or herself because she needs to be free to move forward. Will they marry-it’s too soon to plan anything like that but they both hope that’s how it will turn out; but until she’s free from Liam legally, they can’t plan anything. They know that Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) will be thrilled for them to be together, but it’s going to take a while to be able to legally.

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Liam Spencer Wouldn’t Dare

Liam wouldn’t dare not give a divorce just to spite Hope for moving on with Thomas-besides, he’s the one who brought up the divorce first. Perhaps they should file it in Las Vegas so they can be free from each other quickly. Otherwise, it could take a year if they do it the way it’s usually done-Hope doesn’t want to wait that long.

Hope of course shares her divorce plans with Thomas-even though the embarrassing fact of her mother barging in on them with an old key she had hastened Hope’s decision. She is not going to let anyone dictate who she can love and who she can be with anymore, because she’s finally found freedom and passion.

Be sure to catch up on everything happening with B & B right now. Come back here often for The Bold and The Beautiful spoilers, news, and updates.