What happened to Tim Williams the Trivago Guy?

Trivago, a travel site, once had a handsome spokesperson. Tim Williams was the face of the brand, but he’s faded from television sets in recent years. Here’s what he’s up to.

Wait, Who?

Williams was the face of Trivago in 2013. Due to his casual appearance, his ads puzzled viewers. He was unbelted, wrinkled and a little scruffy. He was among the many pristine salesmen. “Trivago Guy”He became an icon of hipster chic. He appeared in a number of commercials into 2013. Here’s a taste of what he brought to the table.

Williams didn’t spawn from thin air though. Before he became interested in advertising, he spent years watching movies and TV. He was featured on an episode 1999 of “The Simpsons”. The SopranosA decade later, he played a small part in the Tom Cruise film. Valkyrie.

Rough Time

Williams was in the news for the wrong reasons just a few years after Trivago’s gig ended. In Houston, he was arrested in 2019. Driving under the influenceAfter being found in traffic with his foot on a brake pedal, According to police, he had failed a sobriety check.

Do not be discouraged: In 2020, just a few months before the pandemic wiped out our world, prosecutors began to appear. They have dropped their chargesWilliams. Since then he’s stayed active on Facebook, posting about the importance of vaccination and in support of Ukraine.

Staying Always Busy

Those Trivago spots only scratched the surface of Williams’s career. Did you know Trivago was a German-based company. Williams moved to Germany at dawn of the millennium, and has found steady work ever since. He’s one of the top Texans in the country of poets and thinkers.

Williams had been working as a television producer when he received the Trivago gig. He was part of 10 episodes. Gute Zeiten, schlechte ZeitenJusqu’à 2013. His entire resume includes German roles. He speaks the language fluently. Over the years, he’s found no problem scoring roles in German films or television shows. He was featured in the miniseries 2020. Unseere wunderbaren Jahre.

When Williams isn’t basking in the German limelight, he’s focused on his love of country music. He’s a big Willie Nelson fan and has even released an album of his own tunes. Williams may be the only Texan with a country-oriented album and memorable ad campaigns. A dozen roles as an actor in Germany. This feat is made even more impressive by the fact that it doesn’t require a belt.

