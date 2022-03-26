Two Sisters Travel Secretly to Switzerland to Assisted Suicide; Brother is Shocked

Two Arizona sisters described as “sisters” by their brother “healthy and happy”Authorities claim that the deceased died of assisted suicide at a hospital in Switzerland last month.

Lila Ammouri (54), was a palliative-care doctor. Susan Frazier (49), is a registered nursing assistant. Cal Ammouri (66) was devastated by the news. The Independent reported.

Ammouri claimed that the last time he spoke to his sisters was just weeks before they went to Switzerland. He said that they did not give him any indications that they were suffering from any illness which would have led them to end their lives. Toronto Sun reported.

The sisters traveled from Arizona, to Basel (Switzerland) on February 3. They were to return home on Feb. 13. Fox10 Phoenix reported.

Friends and colleagues became concerned when the women didn’t show up at work at Aetna on February 15, according to the news outlet.

Dr. David Bilgari, a longtime friend of the sisters said that no one had heard from them since Feb. 9, and alleged that some of their final texts seemed to have been sent by someone else, Fox10 Phoenix reported.

“Some of the text communications they had, we are certain they were not from them,”Biglari stated. “They were most likely fabricated with someone else.”

Friends of the sisters reached the embassy as well as international and local authorities. Biglari raised suspicions of foul play at the same time and claimed that authorities are investigating. “not really taking it very seriously,” Fox10 Phoenix reported.

According to the news outlet, Ammouri’s and Frazier’s deaths were confirmed later by the Bureau of Consular Affairs of United States Department of State.

“We can confirm the death of two U.S. citizens in Switzerland. Out of respect for the privacy of the family, we have no further comment at this time,”According to Fox10 Phoenix, Jill Barwig, Bureau of Consular Affairs, made the following statement.

Michael Lutz, a spokesman for the Basel-Landschaft Public Prosecutor’s Office said that assisted suicide is legal in Switzerland “under certain circumstances,”The Independent reported.

Lutz confirmed that the suicides of both sisters to the news media outlet “within the legal framework.”

“In the specific case, the on-site checks by the authorities revealed that the assisted suicide took place within the legal framework so that the Basel-Landschaft public prosecutor’s office did not open a criminal investigation,”The spokesman stated that.

Cal Ammouri, a New York resident, stated that his sisters are very close. He also said that his only living relatives were them.

“They were really special. They never hurt anybody. They were always helping everybody. They would go out of their way to help people, which is rare,”He said.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline offers confidential and free emotional support, 24 hours a days, 7 days a săptămână. The number is 1-800-273-8255. Text HOME to 741-741 or use the Crisis Text Line (Crisis Text Line)