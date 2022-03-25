‘Nancy Drew’ The CW Launches a Spinoff in May

Tom Swift The CW has an early summer date. The Nancy Drew Following a new episode, a spinoff series starring Tian Ricks will be aired at 9 p.m. Tuesday May 31. Superman & Lois.

The serialized adventures of the series’ titular character (Richards), a brilliant inventor with unimaginable resources and wealth, are followed by a journey into the world of sci-fi conspiracy. Tom takes to the road on a quest to unravel the truth, leaving behind the comforts of his usual moneyed lifestyle while fighting to stay one step ahead of an Illuminati-scale group that’s hellbent on stopping him.

Ashleigh Murray plays Zenzi, Tom’s best friend, whose unabashed and unvarnished candor keeps him grounded while she forges a path for herself as a business visionary. Marquise Vilsón is his bodyguard Isaac, whose fierce commitment to his chosen family is complicated by his own simmering feelings for Tom.

LeVar Burton voices Barclay, Tom’s AI, whose insights and tough love have been a constant throughout Tom’s life, Albert Mwangi is the mysterious and dangerous Rowan, who intersects Tom’s path with hidden motivations and undeniable mutual chemistry.

Meanwhile at home, Tom’s relationship with his mother Lorraine (April Parker Jones) becomes conflicted as she urges him to take his father’s place in elite Black society.

The Tom Swift character was introduced to the CW’s audiences during Season 2 of Nancy Drew Mai

Fake Empire and CBS Studios created the series together. Nancy DrewEPs Melinda Hsu Taylor, Noga Lanzau EmpireCameron Johnson is a writer. He also serves as an executive producer along with Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage.