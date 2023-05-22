B&B Weekly: Thomas Is Shocked and Brooke Is Torn

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers for May 22-26, 2023, reveal Thomas getting a clue and Brooke realizing that life comes at you fast.

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers – A Dream Come True For Thomas?

Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson)has been a bit baffled by Hope Logan Spencer’s (Annika Noelle) behavior of late.

She appears to be very worried and tells him repeatedly that she is afraid of becoming just like her mom. Thomas finds it strange that she has such a negative attitude, given that she’s faithful to her spouse and they have supposedly been married for a long time.

Thomas starts to see that Hope might have some genuine feelings toward him, after all the time she has spent longing for her.

He never thought this day would come and doesn’t know how to deal with it. Thomas is undergoing therapy Hope will try to make him a better friend, co-parent and colleague.

He truly does not want to break up Hope’s marriage, but what if Hope is the one who wants to end something that is not working for her?

B&B Spoilers – Brooke Logan Needs To Resist

Taylor Hayes’ (Krista Allan) sister, Brooke Logan made the solemn promise to stay away from Ridge Forrester. But Ridge is now right there and he is her destiny — or at least that is what Brooke has always believed.

Taylor is also trying to ignore Ridge. She seems to do a far better job at it than Brooke. Taylor doesn’t know that Brooke and Ridge kissed during this pact or that Brooke walked around Ridge bare-chested, as Brooke often does.

This week is a holiday. She struggles to remain true to her vow Brooke’s life is more difficult than ever, and she looks as if her BFF relationship that Taylor had just acquired is in trouble.

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers – Other B&B Happenings

Steffy Finnegan, played by Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), is the all-knowing person who drops truth bombs all over. Is she taken seriously by anyone? Hope sure doesn’t like hearing what Steffy has to say.

Dollar Bill Spencer, Don Diamont, and Wyatt Spencer, Darin Brooks, urge Liam Spencer, Scott Clifton, to do their part in the battle for Hope. However, this will not be easy. Watch The Bold and the Beautiful on weekdays for the conclusion of these stories.