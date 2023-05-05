Here’s a list of performers for The Coronation Concert. BBC Previous announcement that the star-studded lineup will include singers Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Nicole Scherzinger The following are some examples of how to get started: Freya Ridings; tenor Andrea Bocelli; bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel; classical composer and pianist Alexis Ffrench The following are some examples of how to get started: Pop group Takeaway The following are some of the ways to get in touch with us:.

They won’t even be the only performers on May 7th. Singers Paloma Faith, Tiwa Savage The following are some examples of how to get started: Olly Murs; musician Steve Winwood; pianist Lang Lang; DJ Pete Tong Ibiza Classics Vula The following are some examples of how to get started: JERUB The following are some examples of how to get started: The Piano‘s Lucy Will also. In addition, actress Sonam Kakoor will give a spoken word performance.

That’s not it. The BBC also noted the The Royal Ballet, The Royal Opera, the Royal Shakespeare Company, The Royal College of Music The following are some examples of how to get started: The Royal College of Art will join forces for a special performance with Ncuti Gatwa and Mei Mac. But the list doesn’t end here. Tom Cruise, Joan Collins, Winnie the Pooh, Tom Jones, Bear Grylls The following are some examples of how to get started: Oti Mabuse making cameos as well.

Plus, there will be performances by choirs, orchestras, dancers, percussionists and more.