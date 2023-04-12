Cops: Driver Shot and Killed on Texas Tollway by Passenger

Authorities claim that a passenger in a pickup-truck was responsible for the shooting death of a driver on Monday morning.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said just before 8 a.m. Monday deputies were patrolling the Beltway and monitoring traffic when they saw a pickup truck come barreling down the road and then hit a concrete barrier.

Gonzalez sent out updates via Twitter on Monday, informing the general public of what was occurring.

Gonzalez stated that at first they believed it was an impaired driver or drunk driver. ABC 13.

Gonzalez said that deputies came upon the truck and noticed that a passenger had a firearm in his possession. Gonzalez added that they called 911 for help.

Gonzalez reported that deputies arrived at the vehicle and requested the passenger get out.

The passenger was identified as Jose Paredes-Martínez, according to Gonzalez.

Authorities said they noticed the driver had suffered a gunshot to the head after Paredes-Martínez’s surrender.

Gonzalez revealed later that Samuel Mata was the driver. Gonzalez declared him dead at the scene.

ABC 13 reported that the helicopter captured the gun from the ground near the truck.

Gonzalez said investigators believe the two men knew each other and incident is currently being investigated.

Gonzalez stated to ABC 13 that “we don’t rule out anything.” It could be a carjacking, or some other type of criminal activity.

Digital reached out to Harris County Courts in an effort to get more information. Paredes-Martínez has been charged with murder but it is unclear if he has entered a plea, secured bond or legal representation.