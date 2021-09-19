What does 504 gateway timesout mean?

ERROR pages that we see pop up on websites can be frustating and confusing.

Here we look at what exactly a 504 gateway timeout means…

1 Error pages can be confusing and frustrating Credit: Alamy

What does 504 gateway timeout mean?

A 504 gateway timeout means that your web servers aren’t communicating with each other fast enough.

Your server requests information from a website. This is the upstream server.

The server requests the site and then responds with any information required to load it.

If the server doesn’t receive a prompt response from the upstream server the website will not load.

The message 504 Gateway Timeout error appears on your screen.

What is the reason for this error?

The error message 504 Gateway Timeout Errors doesn’t pinpoint the exact cause of the problem between the servers.

It can sometimes be difficult to understand why the message appeared.

There are some common scenarios.

Server Connectivity Issues

If a website’s server is down for maintenance it could display a 504 Gateway Timeout Error page.

DNS Changes

If a website has recently changed servers it’ll make changes to its DNS server.

This could result in a 504 Gateway Timeout error page.

Faulty Firewall Configurations

Sometimes, a faulty firewall configuration can cause it to reject server requests resulting in a 504 Gateway Timeout Error.

How can you solve a 504 gateway error?