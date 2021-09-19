Meghan Markle’s Estranged Father Has Something To Say About Her Time 100 Cover

Meghan Markle's Estranged Father Has Something To Say About Her Time 100 Cover
By Brandon Pitt
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

Meghan Markle's Estranged Father Has Something To Say About Her Time 100 Cover

Most fathers would be proud that their child made the cover of Time magazine, but Thomas Markle isn’t like most fathers. Naturally, Meghan Markle’s father had his opinion about the Time100 cover. According to Fox News, Thomas is not “impressed” that his daughter Meghan and her husband Prince Harry were named part of the Time100 list of the world’s most influential people. Fox News showed a video of Thomas at a Los Angeles newsstand; when Meghan’s dad was asked why he didn’t buy the Time100 edition of the magazine, Thomas said, “Well that is only Time magazine’s opinion, there are far more influential people, like the queen.” Sure, Jan.

Meghan and Prince Harry were honored for their activism and philanthropy by their friend chef José Andrés, who is considered a hero in many circles for his work. Dolly Parton and Simone Biles, a superstar investor in vaccines, were also included on the Time100 list. In his essay about the couple, chef Andrés wrote, “They turn compassion into boots on the ground through their Archewell Foundation. Hand in hand with nonprofit partners, they take risks to help communities in need.”

As mentioned, most fathers would be over the moon, but Meghan’s estranged father isn’t like most dads. Thank God Meghan has Doria, her mother.

Latest News

Previous articleWhat does 504 gateway timesout mean?

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder