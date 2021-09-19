Matt James Dazzles the stage with Shimmies & Shakes Ahead Of ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Debut

Matt James competing on Dancing With The Stars

Does Matt James have what it takes to be the third Bachelor Nation star to win DWTS in a row? Watch as he juggles the moves and shakes during an imitative dance performance. Will his run-in with Hannah Brown help him get ahead of the rest? Continue reading to find out all details.

Dancing With The Stars is returning to the ballroom this fall with Season 30. The cast list includes basketball player Iman Shumpert, Spice Girl Mel C. (Sporty Spice,) 90210 star Brian Austin Green, and pop princess JoJo Siwa, to name a few.

JoJo will become the first contestant in same-sex pairing.

Olivia Jade, a controversial social media influencer, will also be dancing. She’s the daughter of disgraced Full House actress Lori Loughlin.

Lori Loughlin was sentenced to prison for coercing college officials into accepting her daughters Olivia and Isabella into college.

Tyra Banks recently stood by the shocking casting choice.

The Bachelor star Matt James will represent the Bachelor Nation franchise in the dance competition. Us Weekly shares the complete cast list, including which pros will be returning.

DWTS champ Hannah Brown gives Matt lessons

The last two DWTS winners have been Bachelor Nation alum. Hannah Brown won the Mirrorball Trophy in Season 28. Season 29’s winner was Kaitlyn Bristow. Can Bachelor Nation make it three times?

Matt James and his girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell had a random run-in with Hannah Brown over the weekend. Hannah and Adam Woolard, her boyfriend, were out shopping and ran into Matt, Rachael, and Rachael.

The Bachelor star is staying in L.A. during his time at the ABC dance competition.

Matt shared a clip with Hannah Brown teaching him dance moves. Hannah’s tips could help Matt James with his dance moves. Check out Monday’s show to find out!

Matt James shimmies and shakes – See video.

Matt James is taking the dance competition seriously. He also seems to practice every chance that he gets, including his spontaneous practice sessions with Hannah Brown. Rachael shared an Instagram Stories video showing Matt James dancing while on a date.

His signature moves include dance and disco. See the video of Matt James shimmy and shake:

Does Matt James have the moves to win DWTS? Comment below to share your thoughts.

Don’t miss his dancing debut on Monday, September 20, only on ABC.