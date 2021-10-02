What could be winning the gold a year from now?

With the 2021 Emmys behind us, and Fall television season in full swing now, it is a great time to look ahead and make some bold predictions about what Emmys will honor when they return in September 2022.

If this sounds like fool’s folly, think again. Official screenings are held by the Television Academy. “campaign”The season follows the first of each year and there are already a lot of viable contenders. In This is the truth Even though it is October 1, I already know the show that I will vote in the Outstanding Limited Series category.

Say What?

That is because I was — and am — among the many who found HBO’s summer series, The White Lotus Simply irresistible

I was fortunate to have been to the Four Seasons Maui, where the fictional White LotusIt was almost like going on a vacation every week when it was being filmed. (I didn’t binge the show but savored the thought instead that a new episode of the six-part limited series would arrive every Sunday in time for my fix.)

It certainly felt surreal at times, but there was just something so brilliantly original about what writer/director Mike White created, and the acting so brilliant, that I just can’t imagine what will come along that is more memorable. It is also encouraging that HBO has ordered a new director after seeing increased ratings each week, largely thanks to positive word-of-mouth. White LotusSet up in another place. Ah, what a great thing to look forward to.

Right now I say — and am somewhat confident about it — that The White Lotus Multiple acting nominations will be received, most notably for Jennifer Coolidge, a veteran actress whose time is finally here.

This was obvious when she was introduced on the Emmys, where she received the greatest ovation. You can see the difference. All.

Murray Bartlett also will be nominated as the beleaguered hotel manager, and I would find places as well for Connie Britton, Steve Zahn, Alexandra Daddario, Sydney Sweeney, Jake Lacy, Natasha Rothwell and Brittany O’Grady. Fred Heichinger, you can also get an Emmy nomination.

The American Crime Story: New Limited Series Edition is available. ImpeachmentMixed reviews and lower ratings for FX than other editions that were centered on O.J. received, which received mixed reactions. It was a great story about the Bill Clinton/Monica Lewinsky scandal. Simpson and Gianni Versace were excellent. That’s due to a superior cast who also deserve multiple nominations come Emmy time.

It’s led of course by Sarah Paulson, with her stunning portrayal of Linda Tripp. Beanie Fieldstein also exceeded my expectations. She captured Monica Lewinsky’s heartbeat and terror. Maybe it was because Lewinsky was there to assist her off-camera. Clive Owen’s Bill Clinton was not the usual impression of the 42nd President — and for that alone he should be considered. Annaleigh Ashford’s Paula Jones and Edie Falco’s Hillary Clinton are likely to be in the mix as well.

Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain are likely to be prominent figures in their HBO limited series Scenes from A Marriage It also has the advantage of being based upon an Ingmar Bergman movie that was not only highly acclaimed but started as a six-hour Swedish series.

And we already know Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers Its summer arrival made waves, so that the likes Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy, as well as Bobby Cannavale, among others, could compete.

This is a safe prediction that the drama series category will continue seeing a shakeup. There will be no new season of this year’s big winner The Crown Until Emmy eligibility expires on May 31, 2022. This allows for more shows to return after last season’s cancellations.

Succession The drama series won the Emmy in Drama Series in its second episode and is expected to be the frontrunner for season 3.

Better Call Saul He is also returning to the show after being absent for last season. This should make him a strong candidate for nominations. Bob Odenkirk should be considered for Lead Actor in Drama Series. This is especially important after his medical issues caused a stop to filming and much concern in the industry. He’s back at work, but the incident can only serve to remind us that time can be fleeting and he is long overdue for this recognition.

Stranger Things In past seasons, Netflix has had a strong presence in this contest. Its return to the contest and the reappearance by another streamer could be a good timing. Ozark The Emmy-nominated series also includes, which is back in Emmy contention. These two series were Emmy winners previously, but have yet to capture the brass ring. The Crown It was the same boat for the first three seasons. But, it proved that you can be your own captain when the time comes. Time Comes.

Also look out for Apple TV+’s The Morning Show — which won an Emmy in its first season for supporting actor Billy Crudup — to considerably up the ante with its season two. The plotlines are heating up and it could be a big contender. Apple may consider making Crudup the Lead Actor next season, as his role has been expanded.

Ewan McGregor, an Emmy winner this season for Disney+, will continue Star Wars action on Disney+. Halston) taking on the title role in Obi Wan KenobiWhich could be theirs? Mandalorian A run for its money.

Could the sixth and final season be for? This is Us What if a broadcast network won the Drama Series Emmy? Voters can find finales for favorite series appealing.

There have been four winners in the Comedy Series race. However, there are other reasons. Both, for instance. Fleabag And Schitt’s Creek They came from nowhere to win the Emmys in their final season, but they couldn’t repeat. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel The team that won the first season’s big race will be back this year, having been seated last season. However, it faces tough competition from both of the second seasons. Ted Lasso And Hacks In its first year on Apple TV+, the former won seven Emmys. It also won Best Comedy Series. The second season was being voted on as it was. Will this be forgotten when the time comes to determine the 2022 crop? There was also some criticism that it didn’t live up to expectations caused by the beloved first season.

HBO Max’s Hacks It looks like it’s just beginning, and winning both writing and directing Emmys against Lasso (not to mention Jean Smart’s lead actress Emmy) means it is obviously well liked in the industry. It could be poised for the top prize in its second season.

Expect HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant and Netflix’s final season of Dead to Me to be candidates. Hulu’s nominated Pen15It seems like it is also building, so it could also be back in time.

This is only a snapshot. As the season progresses, keep checking this space for more predictions.