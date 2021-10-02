Leak of Doctor Strange 2 reveals the true identity of the main villain

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of MadnessIf Marvel sticks to its release schedules, it will be about six months before we see the film. We still don’t have a trailer for the highly anticipated Doctor Strangesequel and we may not get one until then Spider-Man has no way homeHits theaters. That’s where Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is set to appear next, as we already know from the There is no way homeTrailer. And that’s also a multiverse story. But there’s more. Doctor Strange 2Already rumors are starting to surface. A huge leak has leaked and revealed almost all the details about the sequel. The identity of Doctor Strange 2’s main villain. Before we can go any further, I’ll remind you that There are many spoilers ahead.

The big Doctor Strange 2Leakage

Redditor who provided accurate MCU information repeatedly Released the purported plotA few days ago, the movie was leaked. The leak reveals some of the absolutely crazy events that we’ll supposedly witness in the Doctor Strange 2film. The leak seems to match an in depth Multiverse of MadnessA plot leak you may discover on a particular property Discord channelsdedicated to Marvel leaks. This leak was also posted by Reddit A theoryRecently.

What that means is that we can’t verify any of this right now. However, the Reddit and Discord leaks read in a similar way. These leaks sound plausible, considering what we have seen so far in Phase 4 of the MCU when it comes character variants or villains. You should consider everything that follows unconfirmed rumors.

If you’ve made it this far, you still have time to turn back and avoid what follows. That’s because huge Doctor Strange 2Below are spoilers.

The minor villains

As always with Marvel stories, we’ll have all sorts of types of antagonists in the film. Rumors in early 2020 said that Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) will be one of the film’s villains, or at least an anti-hero. Her interests are not compatible with those of everyone else. WandaVisionThis was made abundantly clear. Wanda can be a major MCU villain. She’s still suffering, trying to cope with the losses she’s experienced in real life, but also in the fictional world she created in WandaVision.

However, a film entitled Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of MadnessThere will be other bad guys. Of course, one of them is Mordo (“Chiwetel Eljiofor), We’ve been expecting the character to go against Doctor Strange, given what happened in the first film. According to the Reddit leak, we’ll see another Mordo variant in the movie. He is both a Sorcerer supreme in one universe and a part of one Illuminati edition. This may sound like a fantastic twist for Strange, but this Mordo will still betray Strange and give him up to the Illuminati at one point.

Mordo prime, who is earlier than that, dies at Wanda’s hand in the main timeline. This gives away the possibility that Wanda might be a major villain within the MCU.

The demons in Doctor Strange 2

This wouldn’t be a Doctor StrangeFilm without terrifying monsters. Add the “madness”Part, we should be ready for a frightening movie. Early leaks indicated that this movie would be an MCU horror film. This time it’s not Dormamu that’s going to be going after Strange. And there’s no Mephisto in the sequel either.

However, both Reddit leaks and Discord leaks claim that Shuma Gorath is not a Doctor Strange 2 villain. And both of them say that the one-eyed monster isn’t the movie’s main antagonist. It’s actually Wanda the person summoning Shuma-Gorath and other villains to hunt America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez). Wanda cannot astral-project into other worlds, but she has the ability to create portals between reality. Wanda does not have this power.

Separately, there’s another type of mid-range villain that we’re going to experience in the film. According to Discord, Strange will be fighting for his life in the film. We’ve already seen a preview of this in What If…?Supreme Strange killed a regular Strange variant and absorbed his powers. A different rumor did say that we’ll see an evil Strange in Multiverse of Madness.

While we’re at it, we’ll also have a dead Strange version in the movie who dies early in the film while trying to protect Chavez. To help Chavez, the Strange from the primary reality will need to astral project himself into the deceased body. According to Discord, the two will be split in two reality branches during the movie. This dead version of Strange will look like a zombie, but that doesn’t mean he’ll be a villain.

The big villain is revealed

You might have noticed that a name kept popping up when talking about villains above — and I’m not referring to Doctor Strange. It’s been Wanda all along. And the Reddit and Discord leaks say that Wanda is indeed the movie’s big villain.

She’s going mad, trying to hop realities in search of her children. She’s right after all. WandaVisionWanda ends up hearing her imaginary children calling her out. Wanda, just like the TV show, will do whatever it takes to achieve her goals, even if it means becoming a complete villain in other universes.

Reddit leaks that Wanda kills Illuminati members while astral projecting into another version of herself who is a housewife and has children in that reality. According to the Discord leak, Wanda will kill Charles Xavier as well as Balder The Brave. She will also hurt Monica Rambeau’s Captain Marvel and Captain Carter in the same fight — it’s unclear whether they die.

Wanda will then go on killing sprees in other parts of the movie, such as Kamar-Taj where other sorcerers are likely to die.

Wanda, if all of this information is true, will be a major MCU Phase 4 antagonist in Doctor Strange 2. But, again, there’s no way to confirm any of this.