What a Personal Trainer Is Buying Costco This February for Family of 6

Love Beets organic cooked beets make salads and smoothies more interesting.





Love Beets cooked beets at Costco.



Rachel MacPherson







Including veggies at every meal is a goal, but it can get repetitive when I lean too heavily on packages of frozen broccoli or green beans.

When we want a salad with some variety, precooked beets are so convenient.

Most of my kids love them, and they pair so well with dark leafy greens like kale or spinach. Toss in some nuts or seeds, some crumbly feta, and a quick balsamic dressing, and you’ve got a delicious vegetable side dish.

Beets are very sweet, too, so they lend themselves well to smoothies combined with pomegranate juice or raspberries and more of those dark leafy greens. I’ve even used them in baked goods like brownies for a healthier twist on red velvet.

I’m looking forward to trying them in pancake batter or oatmeal next.