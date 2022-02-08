8 ‘Encanto’ Songs Land on This Week’s Billboard Hot 100 Chart

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” the fantastically catchy breakout song from Disney’s “Encanto,” topped Billboard’s Hot 100 songs chart for a second week, but it wasn’t alone. Seven more numbers from the animated musical also charted for the week of Jan. 28-Feb. 3.

While “Bruno” reigns in first place, “Colombia, Mi Encanto,” performed by Colombian singer Carlos Vives, debuted in the very last slot, making it the eighth song from the soundtrack to hit the Hot 100, Billboard reports.

The other songs on the chart: “Surface Pressure, “The Family Madrigal, “What Else Can I Do?,” “Dos Oruguitas,” “Waiting On A Miracle,” and “All of You.”

“Bruno” has now outperformed “A Whole New World” from “Aladdin” by Peabo Bryson and Regina Belle, which was the first Walt Disney Records song to reach No. 1 on the Hot 100 in 1993.

Meanwhile, the “Encanto” soundtrack topped the Billboard 200 albums chart for a fourth week, and its third consecutive week.

The last time a soundtrack and a song have topped the Billboard 200 and Hot 100 simultaneously for more than one week was in 2003 with “8 Mile” and Eminem’s “Lose Yourself,” which went on to win Best Original Song at the Oscars, according to Billboard. In 2019, the “A Star is Born” soundtrack and “Shallow” – which also netted an Oscar for Lady Gaga and her cowriters – topped both charts, but only simultaneously for one week.

Sadly, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” was not submitted for Oscar consideration this year, but if the official “Encanto” submission, “Dos Oruguitas,” is nominated, expect it to jump up the charts as well. It currently sits at #38.