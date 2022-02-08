Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade Slams Trump Over ‘Outright Lie’ About 2020 Election

Brian Kilmeade of Fox News blasted Donald Trump over his 2020 election claims Monday.

Kilmeade, speaking on his talk-radio show, said that the former president lied about Arizona’s election audit. Taking a call from a listener named Logan, who said he was a Trump supported, the host agreed that he was concerned about Trump’s various claims of the election.

Despite Joe Biden winning Arizona in 2020, Trump maintained that the audit showed otherwise. Kilmeade said he believes people would rather focus on other current events.

“Right now, nobody cares about 2020,” he said. “Nobody. And everything that he said and the challenges that he made should’ve been done before the election. And they did a recount in Arizona, and the recount showed no difference almost, and he came out and said it showed that they won Arizona. That’s an outright lie, and please stop wasting our time with that, because he’s capable of doing so much more.”

“Nobody cares about your topics. There is so much to talk about that matters to you and I, Logan, right now about what’s happening in the Ukraine, how China is just forgetting about phase one, how they’re beginning to militarize everything around them, about to take Taiwan back. What’s happening here in this country… That’s what people wanna talk about. It’s not hard stuff.”