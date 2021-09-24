West Ham captain Mark Noble says “diving” Man Utd star was “told off for screaming”

West Ham United skipper Mark Noble has jokingly revealed that he told Jesse Lingard off for screaming during their meeting in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

Lingard has returned to Manchester United, having spent the second half of last year on loan at the Hammers. Lingard scored nine goals and assisted five times in 16 appearances.

United lost to West Ham at Old Trafford after Lingard, an England player, started the defeat. He had scored a late winner against West Ham in the Premier League last weekend.

Noble made headlines when he was forced to leave the field to take a stoppage-time penalty. However, it was saved.







(Image: Sportimage/PA Images)



Lingard went down in the penalty area under the challenge of Noble during the League Cup match at Old Trafford but referee Jonathan Moss saw nothing wrong.

This led Noble to jokingly reveal after the match that Lingard had “dived” and that he was not like that in east London.

Noble said: “That’s football, he dived and I told him off for screaming. He did it at his place, but it was funny that he does it here.

“We had a laugh on the pitch today, I love Jesse. He’s a wonderful character, and I’m glad he’s here getting his chance.

Manchester United could have been penalized for Mark Noble’s challenge to Jesse Lingard. Comment below to let us know your thoughts.







(Image: Sportimage/PA Images)



“He’s scored some fantastic goals, obviously the one against us was hurtful, he’s a great lad and he deserves everything he gets.”

Noble and Lingard played together eight times last season as Lingard’s January arrival helped the club finished sixth and qualify for the Europa League.

On Wednesday, they were again on opposing sides as Manuel Lanzini’s goal in the ninth minute sent the Hammers into 16th place in the Carabao Cup.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Red Devils boss, was not pleased with the decision of the referee not to give a penalty for Noble’s challenge on Lingard.







(Image: PA)



The Norwegian explained his frustration post-match as he stated: “I would rather not say too much but it was a penalty again on Jesse Lingard.

“You want to go through but it is a long season, we gave it a good go, can’t fault them for attitude and have big games coming up.

“It is a long journey all season, we have loads of games and keep on doing what we are doing, trying to get results. We are out of this cup which is not great but we will focus for Saturday.”

His side host Aston Villa in the Premier League in Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off, while West Ham travel to Elland Road to face Leeds United.