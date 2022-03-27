Wesley Snipes’ Red Carpet Looks Through The Years

When it comes to red carpet fashions, it’s usually the ladies who generate buzz while the fellas tend to fade into the background with their identical black tuxes. Blade Star Wesley Snipes doesn’t roll that way. The actor has taken a number of fashion risks over the years and while not every look has been a winner, there’s no doubt that the man has style.

Wesley Snipes’ Red Carpet Fashion Over The Years

Typically when we take a look at red carpet fashions, we focus on the ladies; after all, there’s nothing more dramatic than a floor-length ball gown. Wesley Snipes shows that red carpet fashions for men can be quite impressive. After making his first film, Snipes began his career in the entertainment industry. New Jack CityHe quickly made a name for hisself as a fashion-forward, risk-taking red carpet performer.

(Bart Sherkow/Shutterstock.com)

Snipes wore his Ankh necklace (an Egyptian symbol which represents the cycle between life and death) throughout his career. This photo was taken in 1993, two years after the death of Snipes. New Jack CitySnipes, who was released to critical acclaim wore a brightly orange sports jacket over a turtleneck black with black slacks as they left the Beverly Hills Hotel. He also wore dark sunglasses that became an integral part of his persona.

Classic Snipes

(Nick Elgar/Getty Images).

The Ankh necklace makes another appearance in a photo taken of Snipes a few years later at the premiere of Laurence Fishburne’s 2000 film Once in a Lifetime. The ancient symbol is now cast in silver instead of the copper or ruddier yellow used in the previous photo. Once again, he’s wearing a pair of sunglasses, a bold choice for a nighttime event, but he pulls it off with panache. Snipes also wore a black fedora with a flat-brimmed hat. It’s an iconic look.

(Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com)

Our next photo is a closer look at the present. It was taken in 2014, during the premiere of The Expendables. Snipes chose a bold wine-colored blazer, with a pale blue shirt underneath. He wisely paired it up with white pants. Comfortable is possible, as Snipes proved. AndHe opted for white sneakers, which are very fashionable. Snipes wore his sunglasses as usual, complete with his sophisticated, man-about town look.

Not his best effort

(Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

Finally, a rare moment on the red carpet where Snipes was caught without his sunglasses on, though he’s keeping them close by. We’re not exactly thrilled by this look in particular, but no one can deny it was a bold choice. Deep red, zippered trousers with a VeryThe cuffs are replaced by neon lime and black sneakers. Snipes finds himself somehow clashing with the ensemble. AndThe red carpet. On top, the red turtleneck hides under a black and brown leather jacket, and a deep red strap can be seen around Snipes’ shoulder. He was sure to have another outfit in his closet.

Snipes Today

(Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

The sunglasses are back, and so are the beads in Snipes’ latest red carpet photo. Snipes was present at the June 30, 2021 premiere. The Tomorrow WarHe looks cool in his loose, patterned shirt. So that the busy pattern of the shirt is not too overwhelming, the plain white pants with brown loafers offset it. Snipes wore both a black skullcap and sunglasses on his head. You know what works so why not make a change?

