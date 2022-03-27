Wendy Williams claims her ex-manager spent $10K on her Credit Card without asking.

Even though there are reports of Wendy Williams is back to “her old self” The former daytime talk host is still fighting legal battles regarding her finances and health. Recently, she called a former manager and Wells Fargo Financial Advisor on social media to complain that $10,000 was charged to her card without her consent to buy the services of an attorney to protect her.

Since then, Wendy Williams Show It was officially canceled It was then announced. Sherri Shepherd would replace the time slot Her own show SherriWilliams continued to deny rumors about her mental health, and she maintained that she is well. Return to TV . Her finances remain a struggle. Lori Schiller, her former financial advisor, claimed she had been robbed by Wells Fargo in February. Williams was “of unsound mind,” causing the bank to remove Williams’ access to her accounts. The media personality carried on Instagram to vent her frustration about the situation:

Lori Schiller was unable to answer my questions about money. I want my cash. This is unfair. Wells Fargo doesn’t have any questions about my money. This is unacceptable. Lori Schiller has this guardianship letter from Wells Fargo to keep my money away.

Wendy Williams claimed that Wells Fargo created this guardianship without consent. She also denied her constant denials about rumors about her mental state. Wendy Williams also accused her former manager, using her credit card to retain an attorney.

Bernie Young was accused by the former host of having spent $10,000 of her own money per episode. Central Recorder To try and take over guardianship for her bank accounts. She addressed her former manager’s actions in her post:

Bernie Young is a man I know well. He used my American Express card as a way to hire an attorney and file a petition against myself. It was done with my American Express Card. Bernie Young, you’re no good, and this is not fair at all.

Bernie Young was fired by the star and she wanted to be her manager, but she did not. “nothing to do with him,” Wells Fargo believed he was acting in the former host’s best interests. Although Williams confirmed that Williams made the transaction on her credit card, Central Recorder did not prove that it was fraudulent or illegal. You can read Wendy Williams’ entire post here.

The media personality was not on Wendy Williams ShowShe reportedly suffered from health issues, including COVID, and Graves disease, during this season. Her condition was reported to be deteriorating, with sources claiming in January that she couldn’t dress herself, get out of bed without assistance or recognize those close to her. Leah Remini and Michael Rapaport, as well as Sherri Shepherd, were her guest hosts.

When Debmar-Mercury made the decision to cancel the show, they left the door open for Wendy Williams’ possible return to television if and when she was able to. This is an ongoing situation so it’s possible that there will be more updates.