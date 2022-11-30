Wendy Williams’ Brother Calls Her Out For Allegedly Not Reaching Out To Father And Family

Wendy Williams might be done with rehab While she is on the path towards her media career, it seems that all is not going well for the ex-talk show host. At least, when it comes her relationship with her family. After a reportedly alcohol-related problem, she left a wellness centre in October. “on death’s door,” Williams apparently has not kept in touch with his family and her brother isn’t happy with this silence as they approach the holiday season. Tommy Williams called her sister “disgusting” for not reaching out to her elderly father.
The media personality’s health has been the subject of much speculation, after she was Unable to Return to Wendy Williams Display It was cancelled for the final season due to COVID and Graves disease, among other issues. Tommy Williams spoke to her, revealing that she also struggled with addiction. The Central Recorder about his sister’s behavior since returning to rehab, saying her failure to reach out to her family has been particularly hard on her 91-year-old father. His words were:
Wendy Williams’ mother died in 2020, and despite their father still being in good health months shy of his 92nd birthday, Tommy Williams is all too aware the time they have left with him is precious. He went on to say that he tries not to bring Wendy up to his father, because he can see the pain in his eyes when he says he hasn’t heard from her.
If the former talk show host, who announced she’s making her A new podcast allows you to return to the media, Wendy Experience, is planning a trip to Florida to spend the holidays with her family, she hasn’t made those plans known to her brother. And Tommy Williams said because it’s the holidays, he has no problem calling out Wendy, telling the trade:
Tommy Williams had spoken about his sister previously, in particular during the time she was undergoing treatment for addiction. His July conversation was about the A frustrating, heartbreaking situation he was in, where he wanted to help Wendy Williams, but she wouldn’t acknowledge anything was wrong. August Tommy stated that it was “unnerving” that Wendy said in an interview she’d gotten married the previous week, which was not true, and in September it was reported that she kept She forgot that the show had been cancelled.
Wendy Williams, who left the Wellness Center, decided not to pursue another television show and announced her plans for a new podcast. No premiere date for the new podcast has been confirmed. Wendy ExperienceShe also told her followers “To!” “#StayTuned,” She posted an Instagram image from the comfort of Her iconic purple chair.
She is expected to be able to make a comeback to radio after her recovery. Wendy Williams Show Was replaced by the series’ guest host Sherri Shepherd With her show named after her Sherri. Keep an eye on what’s coming up in the new year with our 2023 TV schedule.