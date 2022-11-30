Wendy Williams’ Brother Calls Her Out For Allegedly Not Reaching Out To Father And Family

Wendy Williams might be done with rehab While she is on the path towards her media career, it seems that all is not going well for the ex-talk show host. At least, when it comes her relationship with her family. After a reportedly alcohol-related problem, she left a wellness centre in October. “ on death’s door ,” Williams apparently has not kept in touch with his family and her brother isn’t happy with this silence as they approach the holiday season. Tommy Williams called her sister “disgusting” for not reaching out to her elderly father.

The media personality’s health has been the subject of much speculation, after she was Unable to Return to Wendy Williams Display It was cancelled for the final season due to COVID and Graves disease, among other issues. Tommy Williams spoke to her, revealing that she also struggled with addiction. The Central Recorder about his sister’s behavior since returning to rehab, saying her failure to reach out to her family has been particularly hard on her 91-year-old father. His words were:

Wendy isn’t as open to communication as we expected. Everyone can sort of ignore it, but when it comes down to her father it is painful. It’s important for her to visit him, and tell him what she is doing. But she hasn’t been able to communicate with him. In February, he will be 92 years old. He is in excellent health but she really misses out. More so because it’s the month she lost her mother, and her relationship has stagnated with her dad. This is beyond my comprehension. Wendy is really at loss.

Wendy Williams’ mother died in 2020, and despite their father still being in good health months shy of his 92nd birthday, Tommy Williams is all too aware the time they have left with him is precious. He went on to say that he tries not to bring Wendy up to his father, because he can see the pain in his eyes when he says he hasn’t heard from her.

If the former talk show host, who announced she’s making her A new podcast allows you to return to the media , Wendy Experience, is planning a trip to Florida to spend the holidays with her family, she hasn’t made those plans known to her brother. And Tommy Williams said because it’s the holidays, he has no problem calling out Wendy, telling the trade:

This is the holidays — this is the point where I’m going to be on the attack and lambasting her behavior because the biggest gift my father could have is knowing his daughter is doing okay — or at least what the official status is of Wendy. It frustrates me that days pass by. The big problem in my room is absence, and Wendy just has to come. You don’t need to say or do anything for her. [sic] Give gifts to a loved one.

Tommy Williams had spoken about his sister previously, in particular during the time she was undergoing treatment for addiction. His July conversation was about the A frustrating, heartbreaking situation he was in, where he wanted to help Wendy Williams, but she wouldn’t acknowledge anything was wrong. August Tommy stated that it was “unnerving” that Wendy said in an interview she’d gotten married the previous week, which was not true, and in September it was reported that she kept She forgot that the show had been cancelled .

Wendy Williams, who left the Wellness Center, decided not to pursue another television show and announced her plans for a new podcast. No premiere date for the new podcast has been confirmed. Wendy ExperienceShe also told her followers “To!” “#StayTuned,” She posted an Instagram image from the comfort of Her iconic purple chair .