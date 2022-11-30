Is this where Glass Onion was filmed? You can also stay in the filming villa

Knives Out’s 2019 debut instantly attracted comparisons to Clue, or Cluedo. The game was set in grand manor houses.

The same can’t be said for its long-awaited sequel, Glass Onion, as the new Netflix film serves as a sizable departure for Benoit Blanc as he embarks on a sun-soaked trip to Greece.

Glass Onion sits almost entirely on an exclusive private island, with a stunning and modern villa in the center. However, where is Knives Out 2 being filmed?

Glass Onion premiered in limited theatrical release at cinemas on November 23, 2022. The film will then be released on Netflix beginning on December 23, 23.

Daniel Craig returns as Detective Benoit Blanc as he’s faced with a new many-layered mystery to solve on a lavish private estate on a Greek island where eccentric billionaire Miles Bron has invited his exclusive group of friends for their yearly reunion.

When someone turns up dead, however, Blanc sets about peeling back the layers at the heart of Glass Onion and it’s revealed that every person on the island is hiding their own dark secrets, making each of them a dangerous suspect.

Is there a film of Glass Onion in the area?

Glass Onion was shot in Greece and Serbia.

It should not be surprising that Knives Out 2 was set on a Greek Island, so it is no surprise that film crews traveled to Greece to shoot the location.

Producing took place on Spetses Island, which is located in the Argolic Gulf of the Aegean Sea off the south-eastern Coast of Greece.

On top of that, filming for Miles’s luxurious villa took place on the nearby mainland at Villa 20 in the Amanzoe resort near the town of Porto Heli.

The filming took place in Greece between June 28-2021 and July 30, 2021. After that, production was moved to Serbia. Filming wrapped on September 13.

Based on Reports, Serbia’s capital city Belgrade played host to Glass Onion’s film crew and likely provided the location for the film’s studio shoots.

Filming locations can be rented out to fans.

The Glass Onion cast and crew were present during production. reportedly Stayed at Amanzoe Resort, where filming was taking place. Rian Johnson wrote that it is a resort which Rian Johnson called “The Amanzoe” “a summer vacation where we also made a movie.”

Fans of the movie can also stay at the luxurious resort where filming took place, although we must warn you that prices aren’t cheap.

It Amanzoe Resort near Porto Heli It is currently closed during winter, but will reopen in the summer on April 1, 2023.

Bookings are being taken for when the resort reopens and a seven-night stay for two adults during the first week of April is slated to cost upwards of €10,710 as the cheapest room on offer, the Pool Pavilion, is priced at €1,530 per night and that’s before taxes and added fees are included.

If you’d rather visit during the height of summer in June, July or August, prices rise to between €3,000-€4,000 per night for the cheapest rooms.

The most expensive accommodation listed on the site is the 6-bedroom villa which is priced at €13,500 per night in April while in the middle of summer that increases to €17,729 per night.

There is no price listing for the huge Villa 20 with nine bedrooms, where Glass Onion was made. This suggests that it’s even more costly.

On the way: Glass Onion: The Knives Out Mystery Netflix On December 23, 2022 after a very limited theatrical release in November.

