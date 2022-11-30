According to reports, talks are underway about a new title for Princess Charlotte that may upset Edward

While King Charles III is now heir to the throne after a few months, many royal titles remain in suspense. A title that is often questioned the most is the Dukedom Of Edinburgh. Although the royal watchers anticipated that Charles would give the dukedom for his brother Prince Edward (the Dukedom of Edinburgh), new speculations are emerging about the actual heir. Charles could be trying to confer the title on his grand-daughter Princess Charlotte, according to a rumor.

‘Discussions Are Underway’ Edinburgh Dukedom

The following is the Daily MailSources say that King Charles plans to award the Duke of Edinburgh title to his granddaughter, Princess Charlotte, although he has been quiet about it. King Charles, his elder brother Prince Edward, promised that he would pass on the title to him decades ago. Prince Philip was the last Duke of Edinburgh and made it clear that he desired his title pass on to Charles. There has not been any assurance, even though it was in the royal’s best interests.

Now that Charles has become king, some royal observers have wondered why he’s stalled on his promise. It’s now understood that he likely has no plans to make Edward the Duke of Edinburgh. However, it’s unlikely that Charles plans to let the honor sit in abeyance. Who will be the next Duke or Duchess of Edinburgh? According to Daily Mail‘s inside source, “Discussions are underway, but the favored outcome for the King is that this title ought to go to Princess Charlotte.”

RELATED: Why One Of The Largest Diamonds In The Royal Jewels Won’t Be Part Of King Charles’ Crown

Charlotte is currently the third in line to the throne, and the source speculates that’s part of the reason Charles is leaning in this direction. “It would be a fitting way to remember the queen—who, of course, had the title Duchess of Edinburgh—and a way for His Majesty to honor the line of succession,” Confidential, the tipster.

Historic Decision

Dukedoms were traditionally given to male members of the royal families. The new law allows women to inherit all the honors of men. However, the title could be awarded to Charlotte. “Charlotte’s position is historically significant because she is the first female member of the royal family whose place in the line of succession will not be surpassed by her younger brother,” Source reminded me of this publication.

“So it is constitutionally significant that Charlotte should be given such a corresponding title, because it is not beyond the realms of possibility that she will accede the throne if, for example, Prince George does not have children.”

Of course, these titles are usually reserved for royals’ wedding days. Prince William didn’t become the Duke of Cambridge until he married Kate Middleton, just as Prince Harry didn’t become the Duke of Sussex until his marriage to Meghan Markle. With that in mind, if Charles does plan to pass the Dukedom of Edinburgh on to one of his grandchildren, we likely won’t know for many years to come.

Find out More About Suggest