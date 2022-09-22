The UK’s most beloved YouTuber has been revealed. It’s not the person you might expect.

PEPPA Pig is the most popular YouTuber in the UK — beating multi­millionaire stars KSI and Molly-Mae Hague.

The kids’ cartoon animal, who joined the video streaming site in 2013, has 28.5 million subscribers, with 20.8 billion views across 2,217 videos.

3 Peppa Pig is a YouTuber with 28.5million Subscribers in the UK. Credit: Getty

3 Peppa Pig aired its first episode in 2004. It joined YouTube nine years later. Credit: PA

Her closest rival, video gamer Dan TDM, has 26.2 million subscribers, with 18.8 billion views on 3,611 videos.

Third-placed KSI — a gamer, rapper and boxer worth an estimated £26million — has 24 million subscribers, 1,245 videos and 5.9 billion views.

Love Island star Molly-Mae, 23 — worth an ­estimated £3million — did not make the top ten on Social Tracker.IO, despite having almost 1.7 million subscribers and 143.9 million views across 137 ­videos.

Peppa Pig, an English telly series, first aired on Channel 5’s in 2004.

To become a social media sensation, she joined YouTube nine years after her death.

The account’s biography reads: “Peppa lives with her mummy and daddy and her little brother, George.

“Her adventures are fun, sometimes involve a few tears, but always end happily.

“Welcome to the Official Peppa Pig channel and the home of Peppa on YouTube!

“We have created a world of Peppa with episodes and compilations to keep even the most dedicated Peppa fans happy.

“Enjoy and don’t forget to subscribe!”