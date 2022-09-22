The UK’s most beloved YouTuber has been revealed. It’s not the person you might expect.

PEPPA Pig is the most popular YouTuber in the UK — beating multi­millionaire stars KSI and Molly-Mae Hague.

The kids’ cartoon animal, who joined the video streaming site in 2013, has 28.5 million subscribers, with 20.8 billion views across 2,217 videos.

Her closest rival, video gamer Dan TDM, has 26.2 million subscribers, with 18.8 billion views on 3,611 videos.

Third-placed KSI — a gamer, rapper and boxer worth an estimated £26million — has 24 million subscribers, 1,245 videos and 5.9 billion views.

Love Island star Molly-Mae, 23 — worth an ­estimated £3million — did not make the top ten on Social Tracker.IO, despite having almost 1.7 million subscribers and 143.9 million views across 137 ­videos.

Peppa Pig, an English telly series, first aired on Channel 5’s in 2004.

To become a social media sensation, she joined YouTube nine years after her death.

The account’s biography reads: “Peppa lives with her mummy and daddy and her little brother, George.

“Her adventures are fun, sometimes involve a few tears, but always end happily.

“Welcome to the Official Peppa Pig channel and the home of Peppa on YouTube!

“We have created a world of Peppa with episodes and compilations to keep even the most dedicated Peppa fans happy.

“Enjoy and don’t forget to subscribe!”

