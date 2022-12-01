Wednesday was not filmed at Gilmore Girls’ Stars Hollow set

Netflix’s Wednesday series is shaping up to be one of the biggest shows of 2022 as it has rocketed its way to first place on the streaming service’s Top 10 trending lists.

It has received a lot of praises for its charming cast, as well as its captivating mystery which involves the main character Addams as he investigates a series of murders that have occurred in Jericho, Vermont.

But Wednesday is also attracting attention from fans of The CW series Gilmore Girls as viewers are convinced that the Netflix series was filmed on the same set as Stars Hollow – but is that really the case?

Gilmore Girls fan convinced Wednesday is Star Hollow Location

Fans of Gilmore Girls have been flooding social media with claims that Stars Hollow was the location where the show was shot.

One Fan on Twitter wrote: “That town in Wednesday is definitely Stars Hollow from Gilmore Girls, who are they kidding.”

However An additional feature:: “Am I tripping or is Jericho in Wednesday actually Stars Hollow?”

“Oh my god how did I not notice that Wednesday was filmed in Stars Hollow,” Comment This fan. “I didn’t think it was possible to love this show even more.”

A second writer: “Not Wednesday walking around in Stars Hollow from Gilmore Girls.”

As This fan added: “Jericho is Stars Hollow, Stars Hollow is Jericho and I’m losing my mind.”

And, finally: User of Twitter commented: “Am I crazy or was Wednesday filmed on the Gilmore Girls set? Like Jericho looks very similar to Stars Hollow.”

There are many similarities

It’s not hard to see why viewers are convinced that Wednesday shares its filming locations with Stars Hollow as the town of Jericho looks remarkably similar.

Jericho’s town square in particular shares a number of similarities to Stars Hollow – from the winding main street that is bordered by shops on one side to the grass verge on the other with a bandstand in the center.

Both sets also feature a church with a white steeple atop it while Jericho’s coffee shop, the Weathervane, also sits on a street corner that looks incredibly similar to where Luke’s Diner is located in Gilmore Girls.

Was Wednesday actually filmed at Gilmore Girls’ Stars Hollow set?

It was Wednesday, not Stars Hollow.

We’re sorry to be the bearers of bad news but the two shows are not filmed at the same location despite the sets looking incredibly similar.

Gilmore Girls was filmed at Warner Bros Studios in Burbank, California while Wednesday’s Jericho was filmed on a studio back lot at Bucharest Studios in Buftea, Romania despite being based on a real-life town in Vermont in the US.

That’s right, Wednesday was filmed on a completely different continent to Gilmore Girls despite the similar appearance of the two sets.

Don’t believe us? You can see the Gilmore Girls sets (left and Wednesday) as well as the actual locations. Stars Hollow Jericho Google Maps allows you to find yourself.

You can stream Wednesday live streaming now Netflix After releasing November 23, 2022.

