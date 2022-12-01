Marvel has confirmed that there was a major leak concerning Harrison Ford’s Thunderbolts character.

Harrison Ford is Marvel’s latest big addition to the MCU’s roster of top-tier talent. He will replace William Hurt who played the role of Thunderbolt Ross in several MCU adventures.

Ford will be making his MCU debut here Captain America: New World OrderAlthough we anticipate the character to appear in, Thunderbolts Other MCU Phase 6 and 5 adventures. That’s because we also anticipate Harrison Ford will become Red Hulk in the MCU, and he’ll be a leader of the Thunderbolts.

These aren’t big Thunderbolt Ross spoilers. Ross will be the Red Hulk of comics. And he’ll be involved in the creation of the Thunderbolts team. Ross and the group have the same nickname. However, we’re about to cover some real spoilers We will examine recent rumors, and then explain why Marvel might not have confirmed it all. If you don’t want any spoilers, it might be best to skip the following.

Is Harrison Ford’s Thunderbolt Ross the US president in the MCU?

Wakanda Forever: Black Panther The MCU has just revealed a huge secret. Val (Julia Louis -Dreyfus), is Everett Ross’s ex-wife (Martin Freeman), and currently heads the CIA. She’s fierce and wants Wakanda’s vibranium, a feeling the US president might share.

From where do we know? The Falcon, and the Winter Soldier Black Widow Val was recruiting Thunderbolts. But she can’t be doing it alone, with the US president likely having to approve plans for covert ops like these. If you already thought that Harrison Ford’s Thunderbolt Ross might be the president who will oversee such programs, then you’d be right to wonder.

Thunderbolt Ross/Red Hulk character description in ‘CAPTAIN AMERICA: NEW WORLD ORDER’: “The former Lieutenant General of the United States Army and Secretary of State, now President of the United States. Using radiation siphoned transformed Ross into the Red Hulk.” pic.twitter.com/8EMoAw6d0H — Thunderbolts News (@thunderbnews) November 14, 2022

Last time we saw Secretary Ross was at the close of EndgameAs he was attending the Tony Stark Memorial (Robert Downey Jr.) Ross’s appearance in Black Widow Predates the events Endgame On the MCU timeline as this is a prequel.

Ross might have been president in that time. It is possible to do anything in the MCU. However, an insider recently claimed that Thunderbolt Ross would become president. New World Order.

That’s why it makes sense to assume that Ross will oversee the creation of the Thunderbolts team, with Val actually leading the team for now.

Marvel could have confirmed this MCU-related rumor

Imagine the Red Hulk being the US President and also the leader for the Thunderbolts. That’s certainly an exciting prospect, but one we can’t verify. However, we might know how Thunderbolt Ross becomes president, and it’s all thanks to a different MCU leak that may have been confirmed by Marvel’s Secret Invasion trailer.

A series of first-class amenities are included. Secret Invasion The set photos, which were uploaded to Instagram in March, indicated that Dermot Mulloney would be playing President Ritson. Disney Plus Show on TV. There’s no mention of Thunderbolt Ross in this context.

However, the leaked set photo shows a newspaper that mentions President Ritson alongside James Rhodes (Don Cheadle). After the emergency talks, President Ritson will visit London to meet with British officials. “unprecedented tensions.”

Mulroney resisted questions regarding his MCU roles in interviews. And the connection to Harrison Ford’s Thunderbolt Ross is still unclear. This brings us to our first. Secret Invasion trailer. There’s a scene at the end of it where a helicopter fires missiles at a motorcade. The camera also gives us a glimpse at the person in the vehicles about to explode.

The attack on President Ritson looks certain Secret Invasion. We have no idea what happens next, but this is where we’ll speculate that Mulroney’s MCU career might be short-lived. There is a possibility that the president will be killed or seriously incapacitated in this attack.

Car attack scene from Secret Invasion’s first trailer. Image source: Marvel Studios

Thunderbolt Ross can now become President. What’s clear is that Marvel might have inadvertently confirmed this big Harrison Ford rumor even before word got out that Thunderbolt Ross would become US president in the present-day MCU.

We could all be wrong when we put these rumors together. The narrative fits. This made Thunderbolt Ross one of the most powerful people on this planet. Before Red Hulk for him would be a great development.

