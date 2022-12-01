An Estranged Husband of Oath Keeper is Convicted in Capitol Assault. His Conviction “Is Incredible”

The estranged wife of one of the ringleaders behind the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol tells Inside Edition she couldn’t be happier that he’s behind bars after having been found guilty of plotting to overthrow the United States government.

Tasha Adams, Stewart Rhodes’s wife of more than 20 years, is breathing a sigh of relief now that the one-eyed insurrectionist has been convicted of seditious conspiracy, saying that she’s lived in fear of the notorious leader of the Oath Keepers, which the Southern Poverty Law Center, a civil rights advocacy group, says is one of the largest far-right antigovernment groups in the U.S. today.

“For me this is incredible, wonderful,” Inside Edition hears her story. “Complete relief; it’s pretty emotional, just to suddenly feel safe.”

In 1994, she married Rhodes. He was 28 years old and Harvard educated. She was 21. The other eye was lost in an accident while shooting.

“He dropped a .22(-caliber) handgun, an old Deringer,” She says. “He claimed he dropped it and it shot him in the eye.”

On Jan. 6, 2021 the government stated that Rhodes had been determined to keep Donald Trump in office. On that day, OathKeepers in military gear scaled the Capitol steps. “stack” formation. Even though Rhodes wasn’t with them, prosecutors say he was calling the shots.

Rhodes is facing up to 60 year behind bars

Adams said she is now worried about Rhodes’ pardon if Trump comes back to the White House.

Rhodes will be sentenced in the next 90 day. According to his attorney, Rhodes will appeal against the verdict.