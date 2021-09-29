Wedding Crashers: 10 Behind-The-Scenes Facts About Making Of The Movie

Vince Vaughn And Owen Wilson Came Up With Most Of The Wedding Crashers Rules

Among the more memorable parts of Wedding Crashers is the list of rules Vaughn and Wilson’s characters cite throughout the film (I’ll cop to having a poster of the rules in my dorm room). These rules were not handed down by Chazz Reinhold, nor the screenwriters.

Dobkin and Wilson stated that they all worked together in completing the final script, which was written by Steve Faber, Bob Fishers, during the 15th anniversary retrospectives published in Variety and Mel Magazine. In a separate interview with IGN, the two stars revealed that included most of the rules for crashing weddings.

Stars claimed that there were only two rules in the original script. However, when they worked on scenes with improvisation, they often created new rules to match their rants.

Wilson said that he adheres to all rules. 17 when he’s at a wedding: “Blend in by sticking out.”