The Real Reason Doctors Listen To Your Chest

By Tom O'Brien
During auscultation, your doctor is actually listening for odd or abnormal sounds. Your lungs could be one source of these sounds. Your physician will move the stethoscope from the top of your lungs to the bottom, listening for vibrations, whistling sounds, and wheezes, according to Verywell Health. These sounds can be normal or more serious, depending on the severity of your condition. 

Your doctor may also listen to your heartbeat during auscultation. A murmur in your heart could indicate a problem. You might also hear a galloping rhythm which could indicate heart disease. If your physician hears “clicks,” it might suggest problems with your heart valve. “Rubbing sounds” could be the result of an infection (via Healthline). Your doctor may ask you questions if your symptoms are unusual.

